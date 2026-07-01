Manufacturing decision-makers surveyed

Axis Communications, the network video product manufacturer, found in a survey of 600 UK manufacturing decision-makers in the second quarter of 2026 that 39 per cent say operational efficiency and productivity will be the greatest value of security systems ahead of security and incident prevention at 33pc. This reflects a growing demand for better visual intelligence to help control the industry’s dominant pressure of rising costs, cited by 57pc.

These are findings of a new evidence-led series using research and analysis to examine how visual intelligence can support the digital transformation of key sectors. In focus: a spotlight on manufacturing by Axis explores how video data can help manufacturers add context to operations, close the visibility gap, and support smarter, safer and more efficient manufacturing. Over one quarter of respondents said reducing cost would be the top priority to solve with better insight, and 45pc see significant or some potential for network cameras beyond physical security. Yet while near all, 96pc use security technology for security and incident prevention, only 18pc use it for operational efficiency and productivity.

The conclusions also point to a maturity gap, the company suggests. While visual intelligence can help teams find, understand and act on the causes of cost, including waste, rework, downtime, process variation, unsafe behaviours, manual inspections and delayed investigations, only 16pc say security technology data is fully integrated into operational decision-making – 42pc say it is used in some decisions and 27pc say it is not used at all.

Cost is the dominant pressure: 57pc of UK manufacturers cite rising operational costs as a major operational challenge. Only 16pc say security-tech data is fully integrated into operational decision-making while 42pc use the data in some decisions and 27pc do not use it at all.

Gabriele Mangiafico, Business Development Manager EMEA, Axis Communications, says: “What is clear from the research is that for manufacturing to become truly smarter, it needs more context to better understand what is actually happening on the factory floor. The main challenges given by manufacturers are context-heavy problems, such as reducing waste, where visual intelligence can connect operational data to real-world events, helping teams investigate faster and act with greater confidence. This points to a strong shift. While security technology is still overwhelmingly viewed through a traditional protection lens, it will move from the control room into the operational core of manufacturing in the near future.”

Health and safety is another area where visual intelligence can help manufacturers shift from forensic review to proactive prevention. While only 14pc use security technology for health and safety improvement, 37pc of Health and Safety respondents were unsure or have not considered the potential of visual data beyond security. Monitoring PPE use, verifying access rights to restricted or hazardous areas, detecting non-compliance and triggering visual or audible alerts are all strong use cases where network cameras can provide the real-time context needed to reduce risk before it becomes an incident, the firm suggests.

Linn Storang, Regional Director, Northern & Eastern Europe at Axis, added:“The smart factory will not be built on data alone. Manufacturers also need context, and network camera technology can provide a vital layer of visual intelligence that many organisations have not yet fully explored. By connecting existing video data to operational decision-making, manufacturers can move beyond post-incident review and use visual insight to support productivity, quality, safety and resilience in real-time.”

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