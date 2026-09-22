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Mark Rowe

NAHS judging

by Mark Rowe

Like last year I have been one of the judges for the National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS) awards. Winners and those highly commended will be announced at a dinner on day two of the NAHS annual conference, November 18 at the University of Warwick.

To go through the tens of thousands of words about the scores of sites, schemes, managers and officers nominated is a humbling experience, and leads to a feeling of – however corny it may read – love for one’s countryman and -women who work so hard and well for the good of others. But I’d like here to digest what the award entries suggest operationally about healthcare security. Martyn’s Law, ahead of its likely coming into force in 2027, runs as a threat through some entries, which will be of particular interest to another judge, Martyn’s Law campaigner Figen Murray.  That shows itself not only in lockdown exercises (as at a major children’s hospital, among others) but less visibly and glamorously, but as necessary, in liaison with local counter terror security advisers (CTSAs) from the police; and review of policies and governance (if the raising of a lockdown can be left to the police, who’s responsible for calling one?) and raising Martyn’s Law responsibilities with the board. Talking of those in charge, the entries in passing while showing many sizeable and mature security set-ups, also included one setting up of an organisation’s first in-house security service; and a first, trial deployment of a security officer (as so often, once in use and doing good work, the shift hours got extended).

Response

In other words, some hospitals may still need convincing of the need to pay for any security presence, let alone enough of one – for understandable reasons; every pound spent on uniformed security is one pound less for nurses; and staff may be minded to shrug off verbal and physical abuse as ‘part of the job’ (and their managers at their desks may let them). The value of security people, then, is not only in response to incidents, but in terms of emotion: providing a calming response. That doesn’t simply happen: it arises from a compassionate nature, possibly honed in police or armed forces service; and requires skills, brought out by training.

While the stronger, more compelling entries went beyond the adjectives such as ’empowering’ and ‘outstanding’ and gave statistics, or stories, examples of good done, so much excellence is hard to spot, let alone put into words: such as when a clinician will turn to a security manager or officer for advice or help, implying trust in their knowledge. In healthcare in general as in support services, it’s easy to let the sheer hurly-burly of daily delivery stop anyone from typing even a thank-you email for a job well done. And just as you see only the glide over the water of a swan, not the swimming under the surface, so many things, deployment of body-worn video, TUPE management – vital to the contract guard force – can easily be taken for granted, on a hospital ward or corporate lobby.

Compassion to the distressed

In many of the entries it’s striking how the incident responded to is not a crime, although anything can come through the doors of A&E – but of a distressed individual, whether suicidal, or confused, suffering from dementia, or a reaction from medication, or dehydrated. As in security on university campuses, security so often in hospitals calls for compassion, both felt inside by the security responder and articulated, often by quiet gestures and fewer words; by listening. In the 2026 entries, as so often, was the phrase: ‘only doing my job’, even when saving life or potentially changing a life (which therefore affects others, friends and family of the injured and unwell). It’s enough to pose the question of whether ‘security’ is any longer an apt word. To quote from one nomination: ‘the security team delivers far more than physical security. They protect vulnerable people, support clinical services, safeguard staff wellbeing and serve as trusted partners’. What word or phrase captures all this? To steal from other entries, maybe ‘patient support security officer’.

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