On-street high water mark for private security

For decades, at least some in private security have been, seeking a holy grail of linked wishes; for profitable, public space contract work, doing police-like work, and therefore (explicitly or not) in competition with the police; and the respect of the police and others in authority that such work would imply. Those seeking on-street patrol work, beyond the semi-public patrolling of shopping centres, have had success; it may have reached a high water mark.

A clue is the deal by the Conservative turned Reform police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire, Rupert Matthews, with the county force for police (whether constables or community support officers) to carry out patrols of market towns, whereas Matthews had proposed private, SIA-badged patrols. The local Police Federation was in opposition. The rank and file police didn’t want to see the police force’s budget going on non-police uniformed patrols; understandably, from their point of view. Once the principle was given up – that taxpayers’ money for the police could go on private security – who could say how much money would go outside the police to the security industry.

London examples

Since the public sector austerity bit into police in the mid-2010s, at slightly different times in places, private patrollers have become everyday sights. To name three places I saw on a recent 24-hours in London: on the private, regenerated King’s Cross estate north of the St Pancras-King’s Cross rail termini; the Brunswick Centre of flats and retail in nearby Bloomsbury; and to the west of each, around the campus of University College London. Only the Brunswick patrollers, whether singly or in a pair, are what you might call classic ‘Security’, in dark trousers and tactical vests, while those around King’s Cross wear red caps and the UCL ones appear not to be security at all; their pale blue bibs say ‘customer service team’. But their function is to keep students safe on the UCL estate (as anyone can walk into the campus, while buildings have access control inside) and beyond, such as on Gordon Square which UCL (like other universities) has turned into some sort of outdoor common room, with street furniture to match.

Borough agreement

In south London, Wandsworth will enter into an agreement with the Met Police to fund an additional 25 Metropolitan Police officers for the borough. Some three sergeants and 22 police constables will provide ‘additional, dedicated and visible policing’ according to the council. “They will have full police powers and sit under the Met’s command, but their work will be informed by local priorities set out in a partnership agreement with the council,” such as anti-social behaviour, drug-related harm, e-bike misuse, and violence against women and girls. The council proposes what it terms a ‘stronger council-led approach to enforcement’ and will bring together its enforcement functions, ‘and align them with the new police team’. While Wandsworth says that its aim is ‘to create a coherent, responsive model that can address multiple local issues at once while reducing the overall cost of enforcement’, ending its spread across teams and functions, the council is in effect hiring police to act on things it otherwise would leave to local government, such as fly-tipping (featured in the September 2026 edition of Professional Security Magazine).

Contract management

What of the merits of hiring police (as done by universities besides local government), compared to private security? Cost matters, and whoever’s hired, contract management is required so that those buying check they are getting what they are paying for (and that police aren’t pulled away for whatever, no doubt operational, reason). Having a warranted police officer comes at a price; if you don’t need an arrest made, why pay for that power?

Roles

Private security and police have settled into their roles; police as responders when an arrest of a criminal is urgently called for (though private security consistently grumbles about a lack of police consistency), by uniformed security on the scene. To give two examples from the railways, a recent court case of a theft from the Sainsbury’s convenience store at Newcastle Central railway station (Security at the store called for British Transport Police) and an assault by football hooligans on a train in Kent, after Maidstone lost a National League South play off final to Boreham Wood in May (in this case, revenue protection uniformed officers on the train called on BTP to attend).

Minister

While the police will defend their budget, meanwhile others such as business improvement districts (BID) have hired private security to do police-like patrols of high streets, and it’s become uncontested normality; while the Home Office police minister Sarah Jones in a speech to the Police Superintendents’ Association described neighbourhood policing as a ‘big focus’, the reality on her recent visit to Reading was that she met the Reading BID SIA-badged, CSAS-accredited patrollers. Police don’t mind because the money for those patrollers comes from businesses. The catch; the high streets most in need of patrolling, are the ones least able to afford a BID, and with least civic responsibility to put a BID together.

Unified

In truth, nothing stands still and nor will the relation between private security and police. On the railways for example, keep an eye out for the ‘Unified Policing and Security Partnership (UPSP)’, to quote from the July meeting of the British Transport Police Authority; where the development isn’t around whose boots are on the ground, but ‘intelligence-led activity’ such as sharing of fare evasion and other data.

Photo by Mark Rowe: UCL.