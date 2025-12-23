Introducing Rhombus Guest

At Rhombus, we have always envisioned a unified platform for all the critical components of a cloud physical security solution. We started with AI Cameras and later added Sensors, Access Control, and Alarm Monitoring.

Now, we are releasing the next major pillar of the platform with Rhombus Guest.

For organizations that need to register and check in their visitors, Rhombus Guest is the ideal solution, seamlessly integrating with our Access Control and Cameras.

How it works

When a visitor arrives, they register via the Rhombus Guest app. All their details are captured along with a photo, which can then be used to print an optional name tag.

The visitor information is securely stored for audit and reporting purposes at any time. For organizations with compliance requirements to document all visitors, Rhombus Guest is far simpler to validate than traditional logbooks.

Furthermore, when combined with Rhombus Cameras and Access Control, admins can see exactly when each guest arrived and where they visited.

To get started with Rhombus Guest, simply download the Rhombus Guest app to an iPad and optionally connect a Brother Label Printer QL-820NWB for badge printing.

One Platform, Unlimited Possibilities

Ready to experience Rhombus Guest? Check out our demo video to see Rhombus Guest in action or speak with our team to further explore how these capabilities can elevate your security.