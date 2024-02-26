Now landing through letterboxes and – if you prefer the digital version – your in-boxes, the March 2024 print edition of Professional Security Magazine. As ever, our aim is to offer you something informative whatever your background or interest in private security in the British Isles.

We feature Hannah Chowdhry, daughter of Wilson, MD of AA Security who was featured last in the magazine in October. Hannah is a law student and SIA badge-holder; she tells of her experience so far in the guarding sector. Staying with guarding, someone who has a guarding background and has lately become the security man at the We Are Waterloo business improvement district (BID), is Karol Doherty, who we met at the BID’s base a stone’s throw from Waterloo station, to hear about himself and his work, which includes managing on-street patrollers.

Staying on the people side, we discuss the corporate phenomenon of ‘failing forward’ – whereby in software development and other creative lines of business, it’s not only the norm to ‘fail fast’ (in the famous words of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg) but absolutely sensible, if you want to get your product to market first and therefore give yourself the best chance of success or indeed survival. Where does that leave the security department, that may work in terms of risk, and compliance? Will Security even get a hearing?

Talking of risk, we feature the latest in the data protection affair from last year when the Police Service of Northern Ireland in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request gave out personal details of thousands of those who worked for PSNI; and the ransomware attack on the British Library, pictured, that months later has still left the London landmark recovering, in the physical and cyber worlds.

We also bring you a preview of the Aucso 40th anniversary conference – the association for campus security managers – courtesy of a visit to Aucso’s chairman, Oliver Curran at University College London. And we didn’t have to put a glass to the wall and listen hard to bring you the latest about eavesdropping and counter-measures.

Plus the regular features – Professional Security Magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip for and about installers, distributors and manufacturers of security products; and the four pages of new fire and security products and services; and four pages of ‘Spending the Budget’.

You can also freely look at past digital editions of the magazine at https://professionalsecurity.co.uk/magazines/professional-security-magazine/.

April's edition will feature guarding, the Innovation Lab day at Liverpool by Carlisle Support Services, including more about securing of the railways (as featured in the February edition); crime against retail; and radio and other communications.

Among news items in the March magazine, Westminster City Council proposed to spend £1m to set up a mobile CCTV network to address anti-social behaviour, waste and nuisance noise (page 14). Westminster’s Cabinet has since agreed details of its proposed budget for 2024/25 that will now be subject to a vote at Full Council on March 6.