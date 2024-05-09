Bristol install at Temple Quay

At Temple Quay and Glass Wharf, in a regenerated part of Bristol city centre, the local installer KIS Fire & Security has upgraded video surveillance for property manager Avison Young.

The project is now enabling operational improvements by the 24/7 security team which manages the site, says Avison Young. The company reports faster responses to medical incidents and more effective prevention of petty crime and anti-social behaviour, thanks to surveillance coverage without blind spots and the ease with which officers can now retrieve and export GDPR-compliant video evidence to support police investigations.

Temple Quay and Glass Wharf are part of the Bristol Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone, home to businesses, government offices, serviced offices and co-working spaces, bars, restaurants, and residential properties. The original video system at the site was almost 20 years old and proving to be increasingly unreliable. The underground cabling and equipment was prone to flooding while the cameras were producing increasingly poor quality images. The problems were made worse by a cumbersome video management software (VMS) operating system, says KIS director Rob Morgan: “The prospect of a complete system upgrade seemed daunting because it would need complete replacement of the backbone infrastructure, cameras, recorders etc, and a new VMS management system. But we were able to satisfy Avison Young with IDIS technology, showing them a major public space system that we’d recently completed for Bristol Zoological Society.”

The new solution, managed by the cost and licence-free IDIS Center VMS, includes NDAA-compliant 8MP IDIS pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras delivering images at up to 31-times zoom; vandal-resistant 5MP infra-red dome cameras; eight-channel 4K recorders supporting UHD display; a specialist network operator’s keyboard; plus, mountings, POE switches, and other network accessories.

Bristol-based KIS reports that it completed the upgrade ahead of schedule in under four months. Their installation supported by IDIS plug-and-play DirectIP technology for functionality of all devices. The system now gives the security team complete area coverage, including visibility along – and across – a waterway which runs through the site.

Rob Morgan adds: “With IDIS, instant full functionality of all devices means we can be more certain about completion times, even for major public space projects like Temple Quay and Glass Wharf. The system also comes with extended warranties, and failover protection against loss of data in the event of network instability – for public area surveillance this kind of reliability is essential.”

Jamie Barnfield, Senior Sales Director, IDIS Europe, says: “Following our successful partnership with the award-winning solution for Bristol Zoo, IDIS was delighted to support KIS with this major city centre surveillance project. Both these projects show video technology at its best, helping to create welcoming public spaces where people can feel safe.”

