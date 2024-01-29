Mitie and the Fabians

One of the UK’s largest security companies has been reaching out to Labour, to make the case for private security as a support to the police, Mark Rowe reports.

The company was Mitie, and the occasion was a conference by a Labour-backing think-tank, the Fabian Society, on Saturday, January 20. Mitie sponsored a session on ‘crime and security;’ and the firm’s security MD Jason Towse, pictured, was a speaker, alongside the Labour front bencher, Emily Thornberry; the councillor in charge of community safety at Southwark council in south London Natasha Ennin, and an equivalent in Manchester, deputy mayor since last year, Kate Green. The main political draw was Emily Thornberry, as Shadow Attorney General.

She began by noting the 40th anniversary of a book by two left-wing criminologists, Jock Young and John Lea, titled ‘What is to be done about law and order?: crisis in the eighties’ (a Penguin book; a second edition came out in 1993 with the sub-title ‘crisis in the nineties’). As Thornberry recalled (speaking also as an Islington, north London MP), the book made the case for the Left never conceding to the Right as guardians of law and order, as deprived communities are among those affected by crime and most in need of protection against it: such as women, teenagers and the elderly. Crime that was ‘blighting their lives’.

“We face the same battle ahead of the next election,” she went on: “Which party will stand for law and order.” She accused the Conservative Government variously of telling the British people not to worry about crime, of pretending that the problem no longer exists, and of ‘gaslighting’; all as a ‘deliberate political strategy’.

She made the case for Labour as the party for doing something about it; hence the Labour ‘crime mission’ as published in March 2023. Thornberry described fear of crime as a real issue, and ‘not a feeling to be dismissed’, and pointed to how crime was ‘destructive of society’ when people start to think that crime ‘carries no consequences’.

Thornberry described the ‘crime mission’ document as ‘full of ambition for the positive difference we can make to the safety of our communities’. She went on to highlight three areas: which each were ‘eating away at our society’. In the first, anti-social behaviour, violence and street theft, she came closest to touching on Mitie security MD Jason Towse’s talk about what can amount to a ‘lawless environment’ faced by business, and retail in particular. Thornberry promised more (police) patrols around known hot-spots, and an end to ‘impunity’ whereby thieves from shops were not in practice arrested by the police, if the value of their stolen items was below £200 (a policy, however, as I wrote in November, that dates from the Labour Government of the 2000s).

As for fraud, she noted it’s the most commonly experienced crime. She pointed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak excluding fraud (the number one volume crime) when speaking of crime as having fallen. “That will all change under Labour; we will treat fraud with the seriousness it deserves.” She promised also that Labour would track down frauds from the Government’s relief schemes of 2020; and to block fraudulent phone calls from overseas, again ending the ‘criminal impunity’.

Third was violence against women and girls (VAWG), including harassment and stalking, and domestic abuse. Thornberry promised to raise the rates of prosecution and convictions. She recalled that the ‘crime mission’ had promised to halve the level of violence against women and girls. The moral purpose of this she said would drive the next Labour government, on a par with the founding of the National Health Service from 1945, and child poverty from 1997. “It’s going to be hard and some are going to say it’s impossible,” but stressed the commitment of Labour from leader Sir Keir Starmer downwards.

For a video of the one-hour session, and others on other policy fields from the ‘Plans for Power‘ day at the Guildhall in London, visit Youtube. See also the events part of the Fabians’ website.

More in the March print edition of Professional Security Magazine.