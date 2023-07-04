LMS Security recently hosted its Annual Thought Leadership Event 2023 on Thursday, June 29. The event, at one of Balls Brothers’ venues in London, brought together professionals from diverse backgrounds to delve into the proposed Protect Duty and provide practical advice to those responsible for safeguarding ‘publicly accessible locations’.

At the heart of the event was the discussion around the Protect Duty, also referred to as Martyn’s Law, the campaign for such a law arising from the Manchester Arena terror attack of May 22, 2017 and resulted in the death of 22 individuals, including 29-year-old Martyn Hett. Figen Murray OBE, mother of Martyn, shared her inspirational and heartfelt journey advocating for the change in law. Delegates also heard from fellow campaigner and former senior counter-terror police officer Nick Aldworth, of Risk to Resolution, who provided insights into the legal aspects of the Protect Duty, including timelines, requirements, and the process of enacting the legislation.

Chris Medhurst-Cocksworth, Head of terrorism reinsurer Pool Re Solutions, highlighted the requirements that could be placed on places to meet any new and heightened security standards under the proposed Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Draft Bill, helping them avoid the premium insurance fees or rejection of claims in case of an incident.

Those attending had the opportunity to explore the Tower of London through a private guided tour (pictured). The evening’s highlights included witnessing the Ceremony of the Keys and experiencing the Yeoman Warders Club.