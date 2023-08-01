4 Site Security new MD

Ashley Kirk, pictured, has become Managing Director at 4 Site Security Services, based in Leeds. Ashley was Group Commercial Director of AM Services Group/Pinnacle Group.

Cousins Paul Walton, the company’s previous Managing Director, and Director Gerald Taylor founded the business in 2001; they now become joint CEOs of 4 Site Security Group.

Gerald said: “We set up 4 Site Security to be the most professional, independently-owned security company in the area. Since then, based on a reputation for excellence, reliability and trust, we have grown organically, increasing our market share year-on-year; we have previously been listed in the top 100 UK companies for growth; and we are proud to work with some of the UK’s most prestigious companies.

“However, we realised that to optimise the opportunities created by recent business success, we needed to appoint someone to our senior team with just the right skills, experience and professional attributes who would add value and support the strategic management of 4 Site Security’s operations. This allows Paul and myself to have an increased focus on the top level of the business and to deliver our strategic vision.”

Paul added: “Ashley worked with us, in a consultancy role, and it was clear that he had plenty of relevant experience in overseeing the operations and delivering accelerated market growth in companies of a similar size and at a similar stage of development as our own. Equally important is that Ashley is a great ‘fit’ with our company culture, sharing our family values, our passion for building strong, long-term relationships with clients, and for recruiting and nurturing fantastic staff and teams.”

Ashley said: “I’m delighted to be part of the 4 Site Security team. Many things have impressed me since I have been working with them, such as the high quality service and outstanding client retention. But the willingness to invest in people and a commitment to career progression means that the staff are a huge asset; they are proud of the heritage, they respect the values and what the business stands for, they work hard, enjoy what they do, and speak very highly of 4 Site Security. I am looking forward to working with everyone to help take the business to the next level.”

About the firm

4 Site is an SIA-approved contractor on the manned guarding side, also offering keyholding and alarm response and void property inspection; and on the electronic installation side installs fire and security systems and does alarm monitoring. Visit https://www.4sitesecurity.co.uk/.