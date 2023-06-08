Advent IM is adding to what it offers to its Ministry of Defence, and other Government and defence clients, and opening up its services to the private sector.

The information and physical security consultancy company has been working on sensitive security projects for many Government departments for more than 20 years. It’s launched Advent IM Outsource to help its clients source highly skilled and experienced cyber security personnel to manage or support sensitive or under-resourced security projects.

The firm points to from recruitment agency Barclay Simpson which stated that 85 per cent of employers use contract or temporary resource to bolster cyber security departments, but 70pc say qualifications and experience are not at the level their projects require.

Advent IM, Managing Director, Mike Gillespie, pictured, said: “The new Advent IM Outsourcing service builds on 20 years of consultancy experience that our customers have come to know and trust, and allows us to service what is a much talked about skills deficit. Using quality people with proven skillsets, we can quickly and seamlessly plug those gaps in an organisation’s security structure, as well as providing excellent oversight and people management capabilities.”

The new service provides customers with individuals or whole project teams for defined periods with all key areas of recruitment, interview, vetting support, vetting confirmation, and onboarding/offboarding handled, managed and overseen by the company’s senior security consultants. The result; a one contact / one contract arrangement.

The company will draw from its associates to build teams or supply one off, defined period resource or help companies find personnel to join teams where there are key skillsets missing.

Some of the roles that Advent IM Outsource is able to fill include security architects, risk assessors, policy writers, system assurers, product security analysts and IT project managers. The firm says it will ensure the same kind of senior security personnel expertise is brought to bear on each project, and managed through one contact who handles all issues, escalations and other aspects of the project to completion, including project management if required.

Mike is pictured on the Security Institute stand at the IFSEC exhibition last month; Mike was recently given the Institute’s ‘Outstanding Contribution to Security Award’ in memory of George van Schalkwyk. Mike added: “Working in this way will ensure our clients are confident the skills and qualifications required to complete their project are in place. This belt and braces approach will ensure key projects can move forward and all key stakeholders will be reassured of the safety and stability of the project.”

Advent IM Outsource is opening up to other who have valuable information assets, new security projects or stalled projects; whether telecoms, health care bodies, banking and finance, transport or Government departments.

About Advent IM

Advent IM is an independent specialist consultancy, focusing on holistic security management solutions for information, people and physical assets, across the public and private sectors. Set up in 2002, Advent IM has offices in the Midlands and London, while its consultants work nationwide and are members of the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec) The Security Institute (SyI) and British Computer Society. Advent IM consultants are also lead auditors for the International standard for information security management (ISO 27001)), CESG Certified Professionals (CCP), Practitioners of PRINCE2, a project management method used within the public sector, CISSP qualified and Home Office trained physical security assessors. Visit www.advent-im.co.uk.