After a first Open Event in March, that discussed best practices of managing public, semi-public, or private spaces with the use of technology and the impact of Martyn’s Law at the National Museum of Computing in Milton Keynes, here comes a second such event. The free event is running on Tuesday, November 7 from 10am till 3pm, at the Francis Crick Institute, in central London. The topic: the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence and how useful it is when combined with other technology.

For discussion on the day:

• How technology assists in protecting people, places, and mass events?

• What impact does GDPR have on Artificial Intelligence?

• What does the future hold for security and artificial intelligence?

• Is GDPR sufficient to regulate AI?

It’s hosted by security product manufacturers Cortech Developments, Nedap Security Management and Geutebruck UK. The forums, CPD accredited, are designed to provide delegates with a platform to network, share, learn and discuss topical issues within the market they operate.

Guest speakers are: Tony Porter OBE QPM LLB, the former Surveillance Camera Commissioner now Chief Privacy Office at Corsight AI; and Mike Gillespie, pictured, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Advent IM Ltd, Vice President for Strategic Cyberspace and International Studies (CSCIS), Cyber Security advisor to the UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner.

This event provides delegates with the opportunity to hear from industry influencers and keynote speakers, say organisers. Whatever your field of security, and indeed whatever your field of work, AI is something for all to at least learn about. Hence the forum as place to discuss latest industry developments and best practices as well as providing a chance to network and knowledge share with like-minded peers.

The host The Crick Institute is at 1 Midland Road, across the road from St Pancras station; postcode NW1 1AT; with lunch and refreshments provided. All delegates must pre-register as there are a limited number of places available, and these will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Sign up via the Eventbrite website.