Arsenal renew background screening contract

The north London Premier League club Arsenal FC, pictured, has renewed its security vetting contract with the contractor Mitie for a further five years. The contract extension will see Mitie continue to provide essential vetting services include background checks, criminal records checks and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.

As the contractor says, Arsenal places a strong emphasis on employee security and safety and requires stringent background checks on current and prospective employees. Mitie’s vetting arm, Procius, will undertake services underpinned by its bespoke vetting platform, MyCheck. The background checks include digital identity verification, CV and ‘right to work’ checks, as well as verifying employment and education history.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie, said: “As a market-leading vetting services provider, we’re proud of our great relationship with a football club of Arsenal’s stature. We’re looking forward to continuing to provide exceptional vetting services backed by our smart technology solutions.”

