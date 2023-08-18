Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market contract

The security and stewarding contractor FGH Security reports it’s been chosen as the exclusive Security and Crowd Management supplier to Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Markets.

The renowned German market takes over Victoria Square, in Birmingham city centre (summer 2022 picture by Mark Rowe), between November 2, and Christmas Eve. It’s one of the major winter attractions in the Midlands, that organisers have described as the world’s largest authentic German Christmas Market outside of Germany or Austria.

This contract win adds to FGH Security’s large winter-themed security and crowd management tasks, such as Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in central London, as featured in the March print edition of Professional Security Magazine (an interview with FGH MD Peter Harrison). The company adds that it builds on its legacy in the West Midlands after the firm was the Official Safety Steward Supplier to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

FGH adds that for those interested in working in an SIA capacity at the event, their recruitment page is – https://careers.fghsecurity.co.uk/vacancies/139/door-supervisor-birmingham-frankfurt-christmas-markets.html.

About FGH

The Lancaster-based company worked at Eurovision, held in Liverpool in May. Its other customers include Blackpool Football Club; Chester Racecourse, and the retailers Under Armour and Adidas. Visit www.fghsecurity.co.uk.