The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has appointed Paddy Kyle, pictured, as its Chief Commercial Officer. He joins the association bringing 25 years of commercial experience in the fire and security industry, specialising in leading sales teams. Paddy has a track record in aligning marketing strategy with sales objectives for companies such as Texecom.

His prime responsibility will be to drive membership retention and accelerate membership growth, working with the association’s Marketing/Communications and Membership teams.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, said: “I am delighted that Paddy will be joining the BSIA as our new Chief Commercial Officer. His many years of experience in the industry working with leading companies in the field will provide great assistance to the Association as we build on our recent successes and drive for accelerated growth in the coming years.”

Paddy, based in Yorkshire, takes up his post at the beginning of August.