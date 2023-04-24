BSIA president

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has elected broadcaster Nick Ross, pictured, as its new president.

He replaced the retired policeman Sir Keith Povey officially after the association’s Annual General Meeting in London. Nick covered the Northern Ireland Troubles for the BBC and was a radio host of such news shows as Radio 4’s The World at One, PM and The World Tonight. He became a TV reporter, documentary director, political correspondent and chaired live debates; and fronted the BBC TV crime appeals show Crimewatch for over two decades. He has served on official crime prevention committees and has advised the charity Victim Support and the National Police Chiefs Council. After the murder in 1999 of the Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando, he was a founder of the Jill Dando Institute at University College London, which continues to work in ‘crime science’, seeking practical, multidisciplinary and outcome-focused approaches to crime reduction.

BSIA chairman Simon Banks said: “It’s an honour to welcome Nick as our new president. His experience in law enforcement and the security sector will provide huge benefits to BSIA member companies. We must see the police and the private security sector working together, alongside deployment of the latest technology whilst sharing event intelligence to increase public safety.”

Nick said, “Crime is a measure of society’s well-being, and the UK does not have a good enough record, midway down the league table for industrialised nations. We all know prevention is better than cure, and learning is better than blame. Crime reduction requires industry to take responsibility for making its services and products safe, as well as an ever-closer relationship between the private sector and police.

“The BSIA is a key player. It represents the often-undervalued army of informal guardians and sometimes brilliant innovators who help make our world a safer place. I hope the next few years will see a growing alliance between technologists, ethicists, police and the private sector to help communities be more at ease with themselves and to drive improvements for the UK’s record of crime reduction.”