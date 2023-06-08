Car theft rising

Car thieves are making more use of technology and vehicle theft is rising, the AA warns. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) crime estimates for England and Wales suggest an increase in vehicle theft of 24.9 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year. Similarly, theft from vehicles rose by 9.9pc whereas residential burglary increased by 2.9pc.

Across England in Wales in 2021, some 104,435 had their vehicles stolen compared to 130,389 last year. For 2022, 212,900 people had items stolen out of their vehicle compared to 193,647 the year before. Devon and Cornwall Police were unable to supply figures to the ONS. The AA also queries police priorities when it comes to tackling car crime.

Thieves are keeping pace with manufacturers by using a variety of technical methods to steal them. Relay theft, key cloning and signal blocking continue to be the main methods of illegally obtaining vehicles. As auto manufacturers work on key security and encourage drivers to put keys to sleep to reduce these types of theft, criminals are using new practices to attack vehicle security systems. As for thieves taking things from cars, their faster and more traditional methods are smashing windows or forcing windows and doors open; to gain phones, wallets, and other valuables.

Gus Park, managing director for AA Insurance Services, said: “The rise in vehicle and residential thefts are worrying for everyone and highlights that security of both car and home are vitally important. These figures are in danger of getting out of control, which if left to spiral further will have big cost implications in terms of the impact to wider society let alone the price policy holders pay. We urge Police Chiefs and Crime Commissioners across the country to create an action plan to crack the case.

“Unfortunately, there is no one thing that can guarantee keeping your car safe from theft, but just making it a bit harder for the thieves can make it less likely that they’ll go for your car. Don’t give miscreants an easy win, make them think about finding an easier target than your pride and joy.

“When it comes to protecting your home, making sure high value possessions are recorded on your home insurance policy is key. Consideration should also be made regarding where items are hidden when not in use, especially car keys. Additional security measures such as doorbell cameras and alarm systems*** are well worth investing in to upgrade your home.”

The AA offers tips against burglary. See also a blog by the retailer Halfords; and similarly by Dorset Police.

Cat theft

Catalytic converters are targeted because of the precious metals that they are made with, namely rhodium, platinum and palladium. Thieves simply cut the catalytic converter from the exhaust pipe. More at the Neighbourhood Watch website.