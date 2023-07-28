Excellence in Holography Awards, to mark technical achievement in commercial holography, are organised by the global trade body, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) will again be presented during the Holography Conference. It’ll run online on November 21 and 22.

With delegates from hologram suppliers, manufacturers and users, the awards recognise those who have been at the forefront of innovative or commercially viable hologram products or techniques, which have been introduced or launched in the last 12 months. Any company or individual is eligible to enter and the award categories cover innovations for the best in Holographic Technology, Origination, Display or Emerging Technology Applications, Applied Security, and Decorative/Packaging Products.

The closing date for entries is October 15, with commercial projects produced after August 1 2022 covered. A panel of experts in authentication and design, including the IHMA Board, will assess and judge the entries. Participants in the Holography Conference will be able to vote for their favourite during the event, resulting in an additional award – the People’s Choice.

Chair of the IHMA, Dr Paul Dunn, pictured, said: “The awards celebrate the best in holographic achievement and the remarkable innovations the industry produces annually. Design excellence, creativity and technical skill will be to fore in this year’s crop of entries, reinforcing holography’s continued success and development as one of the most effective, reliable and adaptable authentication and security devices and packaging enhancement solutions.”

Those involved in a hologram project can enter while others can nominate holographic projects, if they provide details of the user or producer of the hologram. Visit https://ihma.org/excellence-in-holography-awards/.