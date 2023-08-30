Fenix Monitoring partner Skills for Security

Fenix Monitoring report that they are also the first Alarm Receiving Centre to join the list of partners of Skills for Security. The aim; to close the skills gap and create the next generation of fire and security professionals.

Skills for Security have been seeking to raise awareness of the challenges facing the sector which include the skills gap, a lack of career pathways, and (for employers) recruitment and retention. Not only have they highlighted the initiative at every key industry event year to date but also held a forum at the House of Lords, as featured in the July print edition of Professional Security Magazine. Fenix have been present at each of the events so far. The CCTV and alarm monitoring station provided the real-time alarm monitoring for the Engineers of Tomorrow competition at the IFSEC exhibition in London in May, and will also be providing a similar service for apprentice engineers across the Skills for Security training centres.

Kelly Knowles, Commercial Director of Fenix Monitoring said: ‘We hope our contribution will facilitate bringing the sector together to talk about the issues we face. We are excited to be part of the solution.’

Fenix add that they are long time supporters of Skills for Security and first lent their support in 2021. In the days before Skills for Security had set up their Watford office, Fenix donated use of their Oxford Office to help grow apprentice numbers in the South.

David Scott, Managing Director at Skills for Security, pictured, said: ‘Without this support, we wouldn’t be where we are today and are continually grateful for the support in the past and moving forward to create a strong and sustainable future for the fire and security sector.’

Visit skills4security.com.