Guard firm’s offer to ex-service personnel

A guarding company based in the South West is offering a job interview to any ex-service personnel as part of its commitment to the military community.

Avonmouth-based Security 2000 signed the Armed Forces Covenant last year and is making its offer to veterans in the Bristol and Bath area for interviews and paid-for Security Industry Authority (SIA) licenses. Since Security 2000 appointed Richard Gabriel, pictured, as business unit director in June 2023, it has reported growth and signing of its first national contracts. The firm adds that it has increased pay to well over the real living wage and introduced technology to afford protection for its staff.

Richard said: “Quite simply, we believe customers deserve better than what the current security industry provides. We are determined to deliver a credible response service and that means attracting and retaining the very best staff. We are a real living wage employer because we believe it’s very important to show how serious we are about the welfare of our staff.

“It’s a very competitive market and there are plenty of companies out there without accreditation who don’t pay the minimum wage. In some cases, agencies pay people less than the minimum wage after they have taken their cut, particularly when they are employing foreign nationals who can be vulnerable when they first come to the UK.

“Offering a guaranteed interview and paid-for SIA licenses to military veterans is another way we stand out from the crowd. Service leavers are disciplined, professional, reliable and excellent under pressure – exactly the sort of people we want working for our company.”

About Security 2000

The firn offers key holding and alarm response services to Bristol, Avonmouth, Clevedon, Chippenham, Melksham, Trowbridge and Weston-Super-Mare. Its business is growing beyond the South West since Richard’s arrival, with contracts signed for work in Kent, Nottingham, Leicester and Glasgow. Visit www.security2000ltd.co.uk.