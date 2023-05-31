IFSEC move to December for 2024

In a move away from its traditional May or June date, the annual IFSEC exhibition with its four co-located events the Facilities Show, FIREX and Safety & Health Expo will next run on December 2 to 4, 2024 at ExCeL London. That also means a move away from the Tuesday to Thursday, to Monday to Wednesday for the three days.

The events will now also run alongside the Security & Fire Excellence Awards which will take place on December 2, 2024 at the JW Marriot Grosvenor in Park Lane, central London. Chris Edwards, Group Director of Informa Markets, the owners of IFSEC, said: “We’re extremely excited about the opportunities the December 2024 dates will unlock with co-located industry events, such as the Security & Fire Awards in Park Lane now just 30 minutes away on the new Elizabeth line. And, having consulted with key stakeholders in the industry for several months it was becoming increasingly clear that the new dates would allow our customers more space to do business in what was otherwise becoming an increasingly congested period of the year.

“These new dates will now offer increased flexibility while also allowing us to offer more value to those attending in the form of content.”

Meanwhile a content partnership with Omdia, a market research consultancy, has been confirmed for 2024 to cover Smart Infrastructure, AI, 5G, IoT and Cyber Security in Gallery Rooms, away from the exhibition floor. Chris Edwards said: “We’ve long planned to introduce a higher level of content to complement the scale and international respect IFSEC offers.

“It’s clear that technology is driving rapid change in all areas and our visitors need a forum to learn and discuss what this will mean for both new and existing commercial property. Omdia are part of the Informa family and have a reputation for quality and trust which make them perfect as we look to establish this as a fixture in our audiences’ diaries every year.”

And Mark Watson, Research VP at Omdia said: “The Smart Infrastructure analyst team of Omdia is excited to partner with IFSEC, bringing together leading-edge business intelligence and thought leadership with an internationally recognised event brand.

“Connecting the physical security and building tech supply chain around future looking and industry leading trends will drive higher value for all in the community.”

Photo by Mark Rowe; fine weather outside IFSEC during the 2022 show earlier this month at Excel.