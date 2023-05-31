Infosecurity Europe keynote

Danni Brooke, former Met police officer and star of the Channel 4 television show Hunted, is the keynote speaker at this year’s Women in Cybersecurity event at Infosecurity Europe, the annual information security event running from Tuesday to Thursday, June 20 to 22, at ExCeL London, pictured.

Danni worked as a police officer for the Metropolitan Police for over ten years as one of very few women in the Met’s elite unit. She has been commended as the most deployed female undercover operative across the British policing services and is also famed for her role as a ‘hunter’ on Hunted, and Celebrity Hunted, for Channel 4.

Danni will take to the Women in Cybersecurity stage in the South Gallery at ExCel, on Wednesday, June, 21 at midday to challenge the role of women in cyber and the importance of deploying women within traditionally male-dominated fields. Having authored a book – The Girl for The Job, in which Danni shares her account of life as a female undercover cop, the pressures of her work, and trying to balance the long hours with being a mother, Danni will discuss this and how she has transferred her investigative skills to online security and now teaches Open-Source Intelligence.

Danni said: “My career path was challenging, and being a woman in a male dominated space merely encouraged me to demonstrate my value and skillset, and highlight what I could bring to the force. Speaking at Infosecurity Europe gives me yet another platform to share my journey, continue to drive the role of women in cybersecurity and celebrate those that have already forged a career in the industry.”

Infosecurity Europe 2023 is hosting the seventh annual Women in Cybersecurity networking event in the South Gallery from 11.30am to 2pm. Men still outnumber women in cyber by three to one and overall representation of women in the sector is hovering at around 24 per cent, according to industry body (ISC)2’s Women in Cybersecurity report.

The event, sponsored by CrowdStrike, will feature a panel of women at different stages of their cyber careers. Emma Jones, Senior Consultant – Cyber Incident Response and Readiness at CrowdStrike will join a panel to talk about reshaping the industry to be more diverse and how to embed everyday inclusion. She is involved in various associated initiatives and has recently been recognised for her pioneering work dedicated to building inclusive cyber response teams. Visit https://www.infosecurityeurope.com.