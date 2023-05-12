IoT product scheme

Now that the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act 2022 has become law, receiving Royal Assent in December, businesses needing to comply with the Act by April 2024.

The new law applies to consumer IoT products, including connected safety-relevant products such as door locks, with a requirement for manufacturers, importers and distributors to ensure that minimum security requirements are met for consumer connectable, consumer products.

The UK police security scheme, Secured by Design (SBD), launched the Secure Connected Device accreditation scheme in 2022 as the legislation was pending. The SBD Secure Connected Device accreditation scheme, developed with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), helps companies to get their products appropriately assessed against all 13 provisions of the ETSI EN 303 645 European standard, that goes beyond the Government’s legislation so that companies can not only show their compliance with the legislation but protects them, their products and customers. The SBD Secure Connected Device IoT Assessment identifies the level of risk associated with an IoT device and its ecosystem, providing recommendations on the appropriate certification routes with one of an SBD-approved certification bodies.

Sold Secure, the Master Locksmiths Association (MLA) test house will be working with SBD to ensure that products that require it are certified to cover both mechanical and smart security.

Michelle Kradolfer, the Internet of Things (IoT) Technical Officer and the lead for Secured by Design’s Secure Connected Devices accreditation, said: “With the rise in IoT and smart devices being sold in the UK market, a popular one being smart locks, it’s important for companies to ensure their IoT products are built as securely as possible and an integral part of doing so is getting their products appropriately assessed and accredited.

“I am delighted to have Sold Secure, a leading test house within the lock industry, supporting our Secure Connected Device accreditation scheme and encouraging companies to focus on the cyber security side of their smart products as well. This sends a clear message to the wider industry on the importance of IoT security and the need to work together across the board to help keep UK consumers safe from the risk of a cyber breach.”

Visit www.securedbydesign.com/Internet-of-Things.