Monatrix at 20

The security installation company Monatrix is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

In July 2003, Paul Gillings, pictured left, with Barry Doak, founded Monatrix. The word comes from the Latin word ‘Admonitrix’ meaning to advise, caution and warn. Paul started the business with over ten years of experience in the security industry. His aim was to create a company that integrated security systems, supporting local and national businesses. In 2007, Barry Doak a long-term associate of Paul joined Monatrix as Partner and Sales Director, specialising in access control. At this time Monatrix onboarded its largest customer to date, British Gas and Centrica, due to this new contract Monatrix expanded and moved to a larger office in Gloucester.

In 2010 Monatrix was awarded Advanced Integrator Status for Tyco Software products, a status they have kept every year since. The year 2015 was a busy one for the company, as they received the NSI Nacoss Gold Scheme Accreditation from the National Security Inspectorate; and the company rebranded.

In 2018 the company was awarded their largest project for the University College of London Hospital, completed the following year. Later that year Monatrix took delivery of a new fleet of Transit Vans, and they became partners with the access control product manufacturer, Gallagher Security.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a write off for many, however during this quiet period Monatrix took the time to pause and evaluate. Monatrix brought on consultant Piers Mummery. They took the time to develop partnerships and they received accreditation from the NSI and the Security Institute, as well as awards from their partners. Even with the pandemic Monatrix managed to secure their largest job to date with University College London’s Marshgate project in east London, on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

In 2021 the firm continued to expand their business taking on more employees in the office and the business moved to larger premises at Olympus Park in Quedgeley as part of their five year growth plan.

In 2022 the firm gave their staff the freedom to develop and take alternative roles as they grow personally within the company. The firm adds that it’s proud to have also developed new engineers who have never worked in the security industry before.

Paul Gillings, CEO & Founder says: “Our company wouldn’t be what it is today without the wonderful people we have met, and the loyalty that suppliers, customers, and staff have shown to us. Despite many challenges, the experience has been the most rewarding we could have ever hoped for. Let’s toast to 20 more years doing what we do best – serving our clients. Thank you Monatrix team for making this such a fantastic place to work.”

