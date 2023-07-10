Monitoring MD

Corps Monitoring, a division of the guarding contractor and certified Social Enterprise, Corps Security, has appointed Andrea Strong as Managing Director with immediate effect.

She joins Corps Monitoring with experience in the field, having most recently held the position of Group Monitoring Services Director for nearly four years, and a management career spanning over three decades. She will be responsible for the management and development of Corps’ Alarm Receiving Centre based outside Glasgow.

Andrea, pictured, said: “I was attracted to Corps because of the values, ethics, principles and governance of the business which is really refreshing. Monitoring is one of the best kept secrets of any security business, so I think there is a lot of potential to embrace new technologies and ways of working with our incumbent clients, and expand into new technologies and update our services as contemporary solutions evolve. There are great innovations in people protection which will integrate beautifully into Corps’ industry leading ARC. I inherit an incredible team of experts and I am looking forward to making the most of their expertise and continue to build on the business’ ongoing success.”

About Corps Monitoring

It provides 24/7, 365 day CCTV, fire and alarm monitoring, personal protection services from its ARC near Glasgow Airport. Visit www.corpsmonitoring.co.uk.

Among its customers are the multi-national metal recycling company Sims who have a desk at the ARC for remote monitoring of sites, as featured in the January print edition of Professional Security Magazine.