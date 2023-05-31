NDAA-compliant range

Comelit-PAC has launched a range of Next and Advanced CCTV products, as cloud-ready video surveillance technology that is fully compliant with the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) in the United States. For use in any setting, the firm says the Next series comprises cost-effective cameras with housing, lens and sensor options, for small and medium-sized systems.

The Advance series offers deep video analytics with the latest metadata analysis and video recording platform products with storage and management services; for medium and large systems.

Simon Green, Comelit-PAC Sales Director, says: “The age of data has led to the protection of sensitive information becoming a priority for enterprise organisations, especially with the rise in the risk of cyber-attack. The NDAA standard represents a benchmark for quality and cybersecurity in the security industry and by definition, it provides the building blocks for security solutions that establish reliable security infrastructure for years to come.

“Our focus on compliance in our latest CCTV product portfolio highlights a clear example of Comelit-PAC’s heavy investment in research and development, staying at the forefront of CCTV design and meeting customer expectations. Together with offering CCTV in the cloud, we use industry-leading practices to develop solutions that can be remotely monitored, allowing users to evaluate risk, enable a fast response and remediate as required.”

The series of products includes high-definition cameras, analytics. Next and Advance CCTV can be remotely monitored via the dedicated Comelit CCTV app, for users to remotely manage and control CCTV for visual verification.

Simon adds: “We remain committed to providing our customers with the best possible security solutions and our new cloud-ready CCTV range is a testament to this. The Next and Advance Series are managed through a single platform, a single app and a single VMS. All operating together to offer an increasingly tailored video surveillance system, meeting technological and economic requirements together with full compliance to very latest NDAA and cyber security standards.”

Visit: https://pro.comelitgroup.com/en-gb/products/cctv/ndaa-products.