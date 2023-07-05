NSI hails award winners

The British Security Awards 2023, an annual ceremony by the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), ran on June 21, in the Grand Connaught Rooms in central London. The awards mark the achievements, acts of bravery and innovations made by members of the UK’s private security industry across the systems and guarding services sectors.

As a long term supporter of apprenticeships and their significance in helping to bridge the burgeoning skills gap in the electronic security and fire safety sectors, NSI once again sponsored the Apprentice of the Year Award, for a fifth consecutive year.

NSI applauds all the winners and finalists from this year’s awards and to see so many NSI approved companies and their representatives amongst them, is testament to their commitment and professionalism. Some 23 NSI approved companies were shortlisted as finalists, with 92 nominations between them.

These NSI approved companies/representatives were declared as winners in 11 categories:

• Gaby Hutchinson Award (Best Newcomer): Jack Davenport – Westgrove Group

• Outstanding Act: Babar Awan – Lodge Service

• Security Manager of the Year: Rhoni Ikhide – Securitas

• Best Use of Technology: Lodge Service – CCTV Centralisation Project

• Environmental Project: Loomis UK

• Contribution to the Industry: Nigel Brown – Mitie

• Apprentice of the Year: Andrei Puscasiu – of NSI approved company TDS tied with Lauren Haddock – ATG Access

• Service to the Customer: Margaret Rudge – Bidvest Noonan

• National Partnership: G4S – JLL National Partnership

• EDI Champion: STM Group (One Team Philosophy); and

• Chairman’s Award (2): Paul Connelly – CSS and Satia Rai – Securitas/IPSA.

Richard Fogelman NSI Chief Executive, pictured, said: “It was heartening to see the UK private security sector so well represented at this year’s British Security Awards. We congratulate all the winners and finalists who clearly deserve their accolades, amongst whom were a large contingent of NSI approved companies and their representatives who took home the top awards. The contribution NSI approved companies and the whole private security sector make, in keeping people, property and places safe, cannot be over-estimated. People and their service often go unsung so we value the opportunity to celebrate them and wish them every success in the future.”

For the winners in full, visit https://www.britishsecurityawards.co.uk/winners-2023.