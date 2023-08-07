Ports contract extension

The facilities management (FM) contract company Mitie reports a one-year extension to its contract manned guarding services with Associated British Ports (ABP). A three-year contract was awarded to Mitie in 2021, and this extension takes it to 2025.

At most sites Mitie officers control access gate barriers, besides carry out patrols, vehicle searches, and CCTV monitoring. Customer Service staff working at cruise terminals carry out passenger and baggage screening, of travellers before boarding. They also conduct traffic control, and search vehicles delivering supplies to ships.

The contractor adds that it’s also guarding ABP sites using a range of technology, including automated entry gates. Around 600 staff are working across 17 ABP sites, notably at the Port of Southampton, pictured, a cruise turnaround port that sees around two million passengers a year.

The contract firm stresses sustainability at ABP sites. For example, Southampton’s Horizon Cruise Terminal is home to the UK’s first ‘shore power’ facility for cruise ships. The terminal has 2,234 roof-mounted solar panels, installed by Custom Solar, Mitie’s specialist solar installation company. These solar panels provide electricity for ships to gain power supplies while docked, before setting sail.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie, said: “The extension of this contract is a reflection of the excellent relationship we’ve built with ABP over the past two years, as our teams have worked hard to protect travelling passengers and essential trade taking place at UK ports. We’re proud to continue our support for ABP in keeping the UK’s maritime sector moving.”

And Andy Billings, Group Head of Security, Associated British Ports, said: “Safe and secure ports are a critical foundation for ABP’s role as the UK’s leading port operator. Our renewed, enhanced relationship with Mitie builds on the good work done over the previous contract. We also value Mitie’s broader sustainability credentials, given our recently launched Ready for Tomorrow strategy and commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2040 at the latest. We look forward to further developing our relationship with Mitie, introducing more innovation and capabilities from intelligence gathering to automation.”