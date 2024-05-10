The facilities management (FM) Mitie contractor held its 2024 Recognition Awards in The Shard in central London. From saving lives and acts of extreme bravery, to championing inclusion in the FM firm, colleagues were recognised across five awards: Mitie annual Stars awards, long serving colleagues who’ve marked over 40 or 50 years of service, the latest class of distinction grade Level 7 Senior Leader apprentices, Equality Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I) Network Leads (pictured), and the winners of the plc’s Apprenticeship Awards.

The event also honoured guests, Franceschina (Frankie) Romano and June Bearcroft, aged 92 and 89 respectively who have been working as Cleaning Operatives on a contract with Essex County Council for over 20 years.

Mitie Stars

The winners of this year’s Mitie Stars were awarded cash prizes: first taking home £10,000, second place £5,000 and joint third place £2,500 each. This year’s winners are:

First place – Victoria, Security Officer

In June 2023, Victoria, a Hospital Security Officer showed exceptional courage and dedication when a group of criminals abducted a baby from a hospital ward. Victoria swiftly intervened, putting herself between the abductors and the child despite being physically assaulted. Although the group managed to escape initially, Victoria’s quick response enabled the police to track and apprehend them, reuniting the baby with its mother.

Second place – Osman, Area Relief Officer, Omer, Security Officer, and Faiz, Security Officer

Osman, Omer, and Faiz, were first respondents to the scene on hearing there was a person with a knife at their workplace. Aware of the potential threat, they made themselves visible throughout the building, secured all entrances and reassured those in the area. Their quick actions working as a team to protect those in their immediate care, while communicating with the authorities and security teams of nearby buildings led to the arrest of an individual without any injuries.

Joint third place – Nadia, Security Officer, and Ricky, Water Service Supervisor

Nadia found herself in a challenging situation when she discovered a man attempting to take his own life. With courage and compassion, she swiftly intervened to save his life. Having trained for this type of critical moment, Nadia remained calm and composed, establishing trust and communication with the man while providing first aid. Her quick response and sensitive care resulted in the individual being led to safety.

Also demonstrating support and care, Ricky, a Water Service Supervisor went above and beyond to look after a team member who collapsed on site. Despite being away from site, Ricky arrived at the scene and reassured the individual throughout, staying with them for three hours while they waited in the ambulance. Ricky showed true understanding of the traumatic nature of the event and what it means to go the extra mile to support colleagues during challenging times.

Long Service recognition

Along with the Mitie Stars, the FM firm marked some of its longest-serving colleagues who have committed most of their working life to the firm. The event honoured 17 who reached over 40 or 50 years’ service, each collecting £400 and £500 vouchers respectively.

Level 7 Leadership apprentices

Over the past year, a class of 18 took on the 12-month Corndel & Imperial Business School Level 7 Executive Leadership Programme, for managers, leaders and executives. All of this cohort achieved distinction in their course and were awarded certificates.

Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) network leads

Certificates were also presented to all the leads and deputies of Mitie’s ED&I networks for their support and dedication to promoting inclusivity across their networks, on-top of their day jobs. Mitie has six dedicated networks to support and empower colleagues from different backgrounds. These include CHORD (its race and ethnicity network), Mitie Women Can (its gender equality network), Proud to Be (its LGBTQ+ network), Mitie Military (its Armed Forces veterans, reservists and family members network), Enable (its network dedicated to disability and neurodiversity related topics) and Parents & Carers.

Jasmine Hudson, Chief People Officer, Mitie, said: “Our annual Mitie Stars event is always an amazing opportunity for us to acknowledge the excellence of our colleagues, but this year we wanted to spread this even further, recognising the great work of even more of our colleagues. These colleagues embody what it means to be Mitie, from incredible levels of bravery and professionalism, unwavering commitment to their jobs, and championing equality. They should all be very proud of their achievements, and I’m thrilled that we could all come together to celebrate them today.”