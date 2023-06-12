Retirement village renewal

The life safety and security systems integrator TIS has agreed a new ten-year service and maintenance contract with ExtraCare Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit retirement village developer for over 55s.

The contract, awarded via a competitive tender process, renews a decade-long partnership and will see the installer continue to support ExtraCare’s life safety, security and communications service and maintenance requirements across its retirement community sites. The agreement is for an initial five years, with options to extend by another five. TIS will provide support across the UK from Mansfield, Nottingham, West Midlands and the South-East.

TIS has already been working for ExtraCare as its technical partner across several existing and new-build sites for a number of years. Recently completed projects include the design and install of integrated life safety, security and communications systems at ExtraCare Solihull, a new-build community that saw aggregated systems, devices, and sensors to form a fully-protected ‘smart building’.

James Twigg, CEO at TIS, pictured, said: “This contract extension demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the integrated retirement community sector and the high service standards we’ve set ourselves. The agreement further validates our approach to designing, installing and maintaining converged IP infrastructure which offers customers streamlined operations, lower maintenance costs, greater functionality, and smarter protection for residents. We look forward to many more years working with ExtraCare Charitable Trust.”

And Kevin Tanner, Senior Contracts Manager at ExtraCare Charitable Trust, added: “This new, long-term contract will enable ExtraCare to continue providing the highest level of care and support for our residents. Our relationship with TIS, which spans more than a decade, has given us complete confidence in the team’s ability to provide critical service and support for our life safety, security and communication systems. TIS’ flexible approach to service and maintenance, based on innovative technical solutions, will help us to remain compliant, reduce costs and be more operationally efficient over the length of the contract.”

Visit tis.co.uk.