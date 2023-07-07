The contractor G4S Secure Solutions (UK) has become a founder member of The Social Recruitment Advocacy Group. Members seek to place greater emphasis on the recruitment of people who are disadvantaged in the labour market.

Social recruitment, the firm describes as an approach to hiring that aids every part of society and the economy by moving unemployed people, who are furthest away from the labour market, into sustainable jobs. These disadvantaged groups include people from within BAME communities, young people ‘Not in Education, Employment, or Training’ (NEET), unpaid carers, ex-offenders, those in low socioeconomic groups and people with long-term health and disability challenges.

Becoming a member will underpin the ‘people’ pillar of the G4S social value programme and, as part of the affiliation, G4S has been accredited to silver status. This means that G4S can show an open recruitment policy that encourages individuals from underrepresented groups to apply for roles. The firm is required to evidence active partnerships with local and national organisations that exist to support the employability of people who face barriers in the labour market.

G4S already has a number of social value initiatives underway, working with its ‘Social Value Partner’ PeoplePlus, including:

– appointment of dozens of unemployed people into G4S roles in the last two months;

– partnerships with pre-employment training providers to feed into recruitment activity and the development of sector based work academies;

– Working on solution design for new security bids, to evidence social value as part of the overall proposition;

– Consultancy services to assist with the embedding of social value within the G4S approach to security operational delivery; and

– mid-life services for the G4S workforce in the Northeast assisting with planning for retirement and financial resilience and taking stock of skills and health.

Bridget Brookfield, HR Director, G4S Secure Solutions UK said “Social value is the key thread that runs through all of our recruitment activities. It is critical to our talent and acquisition strategy. Social recruitment enables our business to create long term learning and future growth opportunities through local government events supporting local, sustainable, and environmentally ethical suppliers. We are committed to improving social value to benefit local communities by supporting local people into employment and this reflects our values in maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

