SSEAs award launch

World Excellence Awards, who run the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) have launched the Security & Safety Entrepreneur Awards (SSEAs).

The SSEAs are designed, organisers say, to mark the achievements of entrepreneurs in both start-ups and established businesses, working in any area of security and safety, in any sector, focusing on those offering a service or product that is available in the UK. The criteria for these awards are based on research on key factors that contribute to and characterise outstanding performance. The SSEAs are being set up with industry associations and groups and were started with the help of founding supporters, the British Security Industry Association, The Banks Foundation and Skills for Security.

The founder of World Excellence Awards, the criminologist and founder of consultancy Perpetuity Research Prof Martin Gill, pictured, said: ‘The future of security and safety is heavily dependent on the success of outstanding entrepreneurs, yet until now these innovative individuals and companies have operated largely under the radar. We are delighted to be able to showcase these risk-taking innovators, recognise the very best, spotlight the opportunities the sector offers, and encourage others to emulate them.’

Entry to the SSEAs is open to February 1, 2024; nominations are invited in these categories:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (aged 30 and under)

Entrepreneur of the Year;

Intrapreneur of the Year;

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year: up to £1m;

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year: £1m to £10m;

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year: above £10m;

Market Disruptor of the Year;

Family-Owned Business of the Year;

University Start-up of the Year;

Exporter of the Year; and

Lifetime Achievement.

Winners of the inaugural SSEAs will be announced at a drinks reception, at 1pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 during The Security Event in Birmingham.

More information about the event, including how to enter can be found online.

Sponsorship is available; you can view details in the brochure on this link.