Strategy confirms end to Action Fraud

The Home Office has brought out a fraud strategy. It marks a fundamental shift in our approach to tackling fraud, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in a foreword to the document.

It confirms an end to the much-unloved Action Fraud reporting service, that Police Scotland pulled out of. The strategy admits to ‘shortcomings’ in Action Fraud; a Boris Johnson-era crime strategy mentioned in passing that Action Fraud would be replaced. The strategy stated that ‘the Home Office, the City of London Corporation and CoLP [City of London Police, the lead force for countering fraud] are committed to improving this vital service. For this reason, the Home Office has committed to spend over £30m across three years, alongside contributions from the City of London Corporation, to replace and improve the service’.

The strategy stated that the new replacement will launch within a year. “For victims this will mean a totally new reporting service, including an upgraded call centre that will reduce waiting times, as well as the new portal for victims to get updates on the progress of their report’.

Numerous parliamentary and National Audit Office reports have pointed to failings in how the authorities handle fraud from victim support to investigation and prosecution (or rather lack of). The strategy has promised an independent review ‘into the challenges of investigating and prosecuting fraud’, including whether the Fraud Act 2006 (which made fraud a set offence) needs updating.

Ms Braverman wrote: “Fraud causes severe harm to the economy, places enormous stress on families and businesses, and ruins people’s lives. Fraud also funds other serious crimes. This Government will not tolerate the barrage of scam texts, phone calls, adverts, and emails that causes misery to millions and makes up over 40 per cent of all crime. This strategy sets out a plan to stop fraud at source and pursue those responsible wherever they are in the world. Most importantly, victims must know that the police will do something about their crime. Fraud now accounts for over 40pc of crime but receives less than 1pc of police resource. I am changing this by setting up a new National Fraud Squad (NFS) dedicated to pursuing the most sophisticated and harmful fraudsters, with over 400 new specialist investigators, and making tackling fraud a priority for police forces in England and Wales.”

She summed up: “Government, law enforcement, and industry must now come together and do all we can to show fraudsters that their time is up and that together we can beat fraud.”

The strategy has not proposed to force businesses such as banks to do things; rather, the Government is continuing its policy of arranging ‘Charters’, voluntary agreements by business sectors such as telecoms. In her foreword Ms Braverman singled out ‘online technology giants, who should do more to stop criminals exploiting their services and should never profit from online crime. We will publish information about which platforms are the safest and ensure that companies are properly incentivised to combat fraud, exploring all avenues to do this.’

Comment

Mike Haley, CEO of Cifas, said: ‘Following on from the recent publication of the Economic Crime Plan, today’s strategy and appointment of Anthony Browne MP as Anti-Fraud Champion represents a strong commitment to upping the law enforcement and Government response to fraud and financial crime.

‘The additional investment in policing resource is welcome, but remains dwarfed by an ever-growing range of fraud threats. I therefore especially welcome the further commitment to share law enforcement data with industry, and through this better protect the public and businesses from fraud and its many harms.

‘This commitment must be delivered upon to take the fight to fraudsters, and it is owed to the victims of their crimes.’