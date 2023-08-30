The Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) report their renewed collaboration with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI) for the sixth UK OSPAs Thought Leadership Summit. It’ll run on Thursday afternoon, February 22, at the same west London venue, the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

The Thought Leadership Summit provides opportunity for security providers and industry stakeholders to gather to discuss the topical issues impacting the UK security sector. The full agenda will be announced over the coming months.

Richard Fogelman, NSI Chief Executive said: “Having experienced last year’s Summit just before I formally joined NSI, I was struck by the audience’s engagement in discussions. Witnessing constructive dialogues on challenges and the open exchange of best practices underscored the industry’s dedication. NSI is delighted to continue our collaboration with the OSPAs team to collectively develop a compelling programme focusing on subjects that resonate with the forward thinkers in the industry and we look forward to another insightful event.”

Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research, founder of the OSPAs said: “The OSPAs Thought Leadership Summit has established itself as an event not to be missed within the security calendar. It once again promises to deliver hot topics to inspire thinking, whilst providing a platform to debate and challenge matters that effect all those working in the sector. We are delighted to be working in collaboration with the NSI to bring you the next edition and we urge you all to save the date.”

The UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) as in previous years will be announced at a black-tie event at the same venue in the evening. Visit https://uk.theospas.com/.