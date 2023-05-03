Tim Moore, pictured, has three decades of industry experience in Global Operational Risk Management, across 31 countries. His recent venture, ‘New World Norm’ promises to deliver ‘Consulting with Results’.

Throughout my career, he says, I’ve always focused on producing results that matter. Of course, successful financials are important to businesses, but I like to go above and beyond by ensuring the safety of employees in their workplace. When providing services for my clients, I want to demonstrate that by taking an end-to-end approach, we can amplify the monetary benefits. With that success at hand, everyone’s a winner!

Do you have a unique selling point?

I would like to think that New World Norm is a testament to my 30 years of learnings In Operational Risk Management, and Senior Leadership and is my pursuit of greatness, where the only limit is the extent of our ambition. At New World Norm, we’re all about bespoke design. Our Operational Risk Management Consultancy, Rising Talent and Senior Leadership Training are tailored to the unique needs of our clients.

My goal in starting a new business is to explore my purpose and have the chance to make an impact. I’m mindful of what projects I choose for myself, making sure that as I take on each initiative, so I have the potential to deliver with intention and add value. It’s incredibly exciting!

At the current moment, I’m collaborating with clients to reduce workplace violence, manage inventory and supply chain risks and cultivate strong senior leadership in an effort to produce tangible outcomes that lead to success. For me it’s highly rewarding to be achieving results with my clients that make the industry great.

And finally, I’m really excited to serve as a mentor and help shape the next generation of industry leaders. It’s so important that we provide support, guidance, and insight to those just getting started in this field. I can’t wait to see what everyone accomplishes in the future!

