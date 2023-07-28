UK OSPAs 2024

The 2024 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (UK OSPAs) are open for nominations. Security professionals and organisations across the country are invited to showcase their contributions to the security industry. Deadline for entry is midnight, October 3.

The 2024 UK OSPAs categories are:

– In-House Security Manager/Director *

– Contract Security Manager/Director *

– Security Team *

– Contract Security Company (Guarding) *

– Security Consultant *

– Customer Service Initiative

– Security Training Initiative *

– Security Installer/Integrator *

– Event Security Team

– Security Partnership *

– New Security Product *

– Security Equipment Manufacturer

– Security Officer *

– Female Security Professional *

– Young Security Professional *

– Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative *

– Security Sustainability Award *

Lifetime Achievement

For who can enter and how, visit the OSPAs website. Finalists will learn who’s won at an evening at the Royal Lancaster London on Thursday, February 22, sponsored by TEAM Software by WorkWave.

The winners in the 14 starred categories will automatically be entered into the Global OSPAs; a new development, scheduled to run in 2025. Visit https://theospas.com/. Founder of the OSPAs Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research said: ‘When we started the OSPAs we always envisaged, and were working towards the Global OSPAs, that is why the categories are the same, the judging criteria is the same, and the judges are selected in the same way in all countries.

‘Ten years on we are ready to recognise the outstanding performers in security globally. We are excited by the prospect that everyone who enters the OSPAs in 2024 has the chance of not only winning in their country but in the world.’

For the 2023 winners, announced in London in February, visit https://uk.theospas.com/winners-of-2023-uk-ospas-announced/.