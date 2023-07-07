UK’s Most Innovative Cyber SME 2023

ANGOKA, a start-up specialising in securing machine to machine communication was named as the winner of the UK’s Most Innovative Cyber SME (small and medium enterprise) during Infosecurity Europe 2023 show.

The award organisers the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) seeks to bring together the five technologies of tomorrow – quantum, AI, engineering biology, semiconductors, and future telecoms – along with life sciences and green technologies, into one single department to deliver on the National Cyber Strategy 2022, aiming to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

Andrew Elliot, Deputy Director, DSIT, said “Cyber SMEs are the backbone of the UK sector, making up more than 90pc of the companies in the country. They help drive innovation by bringing new products and services to the market, and that is why we are proud to sponsor this competition. Congratulations to this year’s winner ANGOKA, and all the finalists for making the final decision so tough.”

ANGOKA’s solutions cover smart cities and smart mobility, and the cybersecurity and safety of connected devices. In the four years since its founding, ANGOKA has grown rapidly, expanded internationally, with headquarters in Belfast, and offices in London and The Hague. ANGOKA has been awarded funding for a number of trade association innovate UK’s funded ventures, including projects securing quantum communications (led by BT) and three drone projects under the Future of Flight Program.

ANGOKA is at work on machine-to-machine communications to protect against the risks of IoT and Smart devices, which will safeguard critical communication integrity and data provenance, and create trusted connections, even over untrusted networks in areas including Critical National Infrastructure, Smart Cities, Smart Mobility, and Industry 4.0

Paul Ellis, Business Development Manager, ANGOKA said: “The UK has a brilliant and dynamic cyber sector and to be recognised by our peers is a great honour and truly humbling. The reality is that we’ve approached the important issue of IoT and machine to machine communication with a fresh perspective and a unique approach that’s flourishing despite us being a small fish swimming against the shoal. We’ve got something different, and the judges recognised our innovation and the future of ANGOKA. This recognition will help us continue on our upward trajectory.”

As organisers said, smart cities are dependent on the cyber measures to protect citizens and infrastructure against potentially dangerous cyber attacks. ANGOKA’s technology is applicable across IoT such as smart cities enabling too the sustainability goals that are associated with smart technology, such as less carbon output and improved transport.

Now in its eighth year, the contest open to micro, small and medium cybersecurity businesses registered in the UK saw 14 information security businesses shortlisted. Those 13 finalists alongside ANGOKA were:

Contxt – monitors API traffic and al00erts businesses to personal data traversing their APIs.

Crypto Quantique – IoT security – combining cryptography and quantum physics to develop security products that drive end-to-end security and unlock scalability for IoT networks.

Cytix – a cloud vulnerability management platform and cluster of dedicated pentesters to help you identify & resolve vulnerabilities.

eCora – a programmable money platform for stablecoin and CBDC.

Fact360 – Insider Threat, Financial Crime and Compliance Anomaly Detection Monitoring

and Investigation solution.

Goldilock- patented platform that uses secure non-internet communications to keep your sensitive digital assets physically segregated from any network

IDEE Limited – AuthN by IDEE enables people, organisations, and systems to privately, securely, and safely use a passwordless and phish-proof identification, authentication, and authorisation solution.

Lupovis – Lupovis provide security by deploying deception assets inside and outside your network.

Riskocity – the Maritime Cyber Risk Assessment framework, is a solution for maritime cyber risk assessment.

Safeshark – backed by BSI, provides independent certification for new IoT cyber security standards.

Sitehop – a technology company creating solutions for cyber-security and networking using its custom FPGA solutions to optimise and accelerate cloud/telco networks.

WCKD RZR – end-to-end data enablement solution to access and dynamically govern any data asset.

Vistalworks Limited – reduce financial, social and human costs of illicit trade by supporting public bodies and industry in their efforts to detect, inform and enforce the legislation flouted by online illicit traders.

Photo by Mark Rowe; the main speakers’ theatre at Infosecurity Europe, at London Excel in Docklands.

About the show

Infosecurity Europe 2024 is due to run from June 4 to 6, again at Excel. Visit https://www.infosecurityeurope.com/.