Some 3,600 people are looking to embark on a new career in cyber this year through applications to the UK Government’s Upskill in Cyber scheme.

Minister for AI and Intellectual Property at the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT), Viscount Camrose, said: “The UK’s cyber sector is growing exponentially. In just 12 months we’ve seen our 58,000 strong workforce jump by 10 per cent, and ensuring we can maintain a steady supply of diverse, highly-skilled professionals is vital to meet the needs of our growing digital economy.

“It’s encouraging to see record numbers from a wide range of backgrounds and communities coming forward for this year’s Upskill in Cyber Programme. However, this is ultimately just one piece of the puzzle. We must continue our work with industry and education to improve tech skills across the economy, and we are continuing to invest in the potential of our brightest minds at all levels to unlock opportunity for people right across the country.”

Of the 3600 applications received, almost half have been submitted by women, and with more than half coming from people based outside London and the South East. The scheme is aimed at people from a non-cyber background and delivered with the training body the SANS Institute.

Michael Smith, CTO at Vercara (former security advisor for 2014 World Cup) said: “Cyber skills are in huge demand across the economy. New industry and government-led initiatives such as this one can attract more people to the cybersecurity field, but a long-term solution to the skills gap requires a more holistic approach, led by cybersecurity leaders, that prioritises developing talent from within. It’s more than a recruitment plan; it’s a practical long-term cybersecurity strategy. This is necessary because when we hire staff in this industry, we expect them to have such a wide range of skills that no one person will have the exact combination that is in the job description. When we do find somebody with all of those skills, they are usually outside of commuting distance and they’re incredibly expensive.

“With the ongoing skills shortage, CISOs are having to become more creative and hands-on in finding and attracting talent. There are some great alternative approaches that can help security leaders opt out of the cybersecurity talent arms race, though they require some ingenuity and patience. In the meantime, leaders should continue to make use of these industry or government-led programmes aimed at expanding the talent pipeline. Tapping into these initiatives will help you find talent from parallel fields with transferrable skills and an eagerness to learn, then organisations can focus on upskilling these recruits and helping them to develop over time within the company.

“This longer-term approach to nurturing talent from within can make knowledge-sharing and upskilling an integral part of a company’s culture, delivering significant long-term skills benefits for new and existing practitioners within an organisation as well as addressing the UK’s wider talent gap. After all, it will be a collective effort; every organisation has a part to play.”