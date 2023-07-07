Wembley Arena contract

The crowd management and event security contract company Showsec reports it has the exclusive contract to provide backstage and standing floor operations at OVO Arena Wembley, the live music venue in north London. The contract starts August 1.

Showsec will be overseeing security in VIP areas, backstage, and on the floor. Heading this operation will be Marcin Szyperski, Area Manager for Greater London, and Elie Nammour, London Operations Executive.

Marcin Szyperski said: “We are honoured to be involved in future events at this prestigious venue. Returning to OVO Arena Wembley is a momentous occasion for Showsec, and we are committed to working closely with the arena’s management to deliver the best operation possible.”

And Simon Battersby, Co-CEO of Showsec, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the contract for managing backstage, VIP and standing floor Security and Stewarding operations at OVO Arena Wembley. This achievement is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and proven ability to deliver exceptional security and crowd management solutions for high-profile events. We look forward to collaborating closely with OVO Arena Wembley’s management to maintain the venue’s reputation as a world-class entertainment destination.”

Meanwhile the firm provided consultative services on security, safety, and crowd management at a Backstreet Boys concert in New Cairo, the company’s first venture into Egypt.

About OVO Arena Wembley

It’s been hosting live music since 1934, such artists as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Adele, and Ed Sheeran. Near the national stadium, the area has been much regenerated in recent years (pictured).