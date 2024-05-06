Winners of the 2024 SSEAs

The winners of the inaugural Security & Safety Entrepreneur Awards (SSEAs) were announced last week during The Security Event at the NEC, Birmingham, pictured. The founder of the SSEAs, Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research, was joined by founding supporters from the BSIA, The Banks Foundation and Skills for Security.

Prof Martin Gill said: “We are thrilled by the success of the inaugural Security and Safety Entrepreneur Awards; the number and quality of entries we received in our first year was truly fantastic, all those who were nominated should feel a profound sense of pride in their accomplishments and especially the winners.” Winners are:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (aged 30 and under) – sponsored by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP)

Shivanshi Sharma – Shivanshi Sharma Consultancy

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Pyronix

Jonathan Parker – EDSB

Intrapreneur of the Year

Preciosa Aycocho – Secure Logiq

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year: up to £10m – sponsored by Trojan Security

Earnflex

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year: above £10m – sponsored by CSL

First Response Group

Market Disruptor of the Year

EarnFlex

Family-Owned Business of the Year – sponsored by HKC Security

MAN Commercial Protection

University Start-up of the Year

eNOugh

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Ajax

Paul Harvey

About FRG

Simon Alderson, CEO of First Response Group said: “FRG has a people first mentality, and it is all thanks to our founders Edgar and Jamal, who have instilled a collaborative culture within the organisation since it began 17 years ago. This award is testament to the entrepreneurial spirit they have shown, and which our colleagues have embraced over the years, with a special focus on building growth through people.”

African immigrants Jamal Tahlil and Edgar Chibaka founded FRG in 2007. It’s a guarding company, and a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of high-scoring Security Industry Authority-approved contractors.

For the finalists, visit the SSEAs website. The event organisers would like to thank all those supported the first SSEAs event including: all the associations and judges; and sponsors: Ajax, CSL Group, HKC Security, Pyronix, Trojan Security (award categories). Visit https://www.thesseas.com/.

Martin Gill is also the founder of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) – their first Global OSPAs will take place in 2025 – which means category winners from each country in 2024 will qualify for entry to the global awards.