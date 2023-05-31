Securitas in the playground

Securitas Technology marked its UK launch by delivering a community sustainability project, named Building The Future, on April 13. Some 25 employees from the tech arm of Securitas built and handed over a new sensory playground to The Walnuts School in Milton Keynes, local to the security multi-national’s UK base.

State funded and operating on a delegated budget, the school was in need of new outdoor facilities that could be enjoyed by its pupils, who range between the ages of four to 19 and have an Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or a social communication difficulty. Development of the playground could only happen with funding and involvement from the community, which is where Securitas Technology stepped in, working with Fusion Initiatives and Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby.

Participants were tasked with working off plan to source construction materials, manage labour and use a variety of hand and power tools to build fencing, outdoor furniture and sensory play equipment.

Securitas Technology Sales Manager, Amy Brown, whose day-to-day role involves providing security technologies and services to businesses in the north of the UK, described why she volunteered and became Project Lead: “I wanted to take ownership of leading the team to ensure everybody knew what we were doing and understood the real reasoning behind why we were there. Having a son who suffers with ADHD, I know how much the outdoor environment relaxes and calms him, so the idea of being able to do that for the children at The Walnuts School meant a lot to me. We hope the children have a fantastic time in this space.”

After the installation, the school has a revamped outdoor space in which to deliver interactive learning, while its 180 pupils have a safe, open and engaging space in which to express themselves. As soon as the dust settled on the new playground, Headteacher of the Walnuts School, Jonathan Budd, said: “It’s an area of the school that we’ve simply not been able to invest in for many years. Thanks to the collaboration between Securitas Technology, Fusion Initiatives and Wooden Spoon, this is going to transform the opportunities our young people have, show them how important they are, and what they deserve.”

Securitas Technology employees worked under the direction of Fusion Initiatives; ex-military who specialise in working with companies to deliver community projects. Securitas themselves have many ex-military personnel in their UK workforce.

CEO of Fusion Initiatives, James O’Malley said: “We set the participants the challenge to plan, lead and deliver their own Fusion Initiative, and they did that in spades. We asked them for enthusiasm, commitment and to stand two inches taller at the end of the day. I guarantee every single one of them has done that.”

Representatives from official charity sponsor, Wooden Spoon were also involved in the build, as a longstanding charity partner of Securitas in the UK. With a national footprint, Wooden Spoon is the children’s charity of rugby, funding projects across the UK and Ireland to support vulnerable children and young people.

Sarah Webb, Wooden Spoon CEO added: “We’re proud to have helped deliver this project in partnership with Fusion and Securitas, who are without question one of our strongest corporate partners. They regularly show that they invest in their team, and today, they have really shown that they invest in the community too.”

Summing up for Securitas Technology, UK Country Co-Leader, Vincent Poty said: “I am thrilled for Securitas Technology to have been part of this project, which has helped us celebrate our recent UK launch and bring together a diverse team from different parts of the business. As a company, it’s great to be bringing positive vibes to both the community and our team as we continue building for the future.”

