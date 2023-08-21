Cyber Explorers for Key Stage 2 and 3

Cyber Explorers is a free learning platform provided by the UK Government that introduces 11 to 14-year-olds to cyber security concepts, supporting learning objectives for Key Stage 2 and 3 in schools.

Students can explore cyber scenarios, collect virtual badges, and learn tips and tricks from the Cyber Ranger and the Cyber Squad. Through interactive quizzes and activities they can learn how digital, computing, and cyber skills can help them navigate the online world and lead to career paths, such as social media content creation, medical research, sports tech to AI innovation. Cyber Explorers was launched in February 2022 to equip pupils to pursue computer science courses at Key Stage 4, opening up a range of opportunities for further training and employment.

At the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Cyber Minister Viscount Camrose said: “The UK’s growing cyber sector is where the technological innovations and digital discoveries of the future will start. That’s why we’re focused on breaking down the barriers to entry, and creating new opportunities for young people to gain the skills and knowledge that could kick-start exciting careers in cyber.

“More than 2,000 schools across the country are already signed up to Cyber Explorers, meaning that tens of thousands of pupils can benefit from the resources on offer – and we want to make sure even more get that chance this year.”

Teachers, or parents and guardians of home-schooled students in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland can register for their students to gain access to the platform at www.cyberexplorers.co.uk.

Comment

Michael Smith, CTO at the cloud platform Vercara says: “Cyber skills are in huge demand across the economy. A report on cyber security skills in the UK labour market published last year found that around half of all businesses had a basic cyber skills gap, with most new candidates lacking the technical skills required for their roles. All this data goes some way to highlighting the scale of the challenge ahead for the cybersecurity sector. New industry and government-led initiatives such as this one can attract more young people to the cybersecurity field, but a long-term solution to the skills gap requires a more holistic approach. It needs to be more than a recruitment plan, a practical long-term cybersecurity strategy.

“The cybersecurity skills gap has been a persistent trend for some time, but it doesn’t need to be one that defines the industry for the coming years. The only way to fix this is to embrace change, not just persist with the same approaches we have in the past. We must rethink the cybersecurity talent pipeline and adopt more robust strategies for future skills development. The government and industry must continue to work together to deliver a long-term plan that addresses the UK’s talent gap from all sides. It will need to be a collective effort; everyone has a part to play.

Businesses will need to be more creative in finding and attracting talent, perhaps even sourcing talent from parallel fields – candidates with experience in related tech and IT practices with transferrable skills and an eagerness to learn, he adds. “There are also a lot of programmes out there which are designed to pull in talent from unconventional places, particularly those looking for a change mid-career. In the meantime, schools should continue to make use of these government-led programmes so they can nurture a more sustainable talent pipeline from within and encourage young people to pursue a career in cyber.”