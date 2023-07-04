Dahua Technology, the video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, launched the Dahua DeepHub Smart Classroom Solution in an online event.

School teacher and Montessori Australia Ambassador Gavin McCormack kicked off the event with a speech. He said: “Skills like communication, collaboration, time management, and proactive learning are extremely important if our students are going to be ready for tomorrow. Innovative tools like the Dahua DeepHub solution not only allows our students to be proactive and innovative within their setting of their classroom, but they also have an opportunity to have outreach within their community and right across the planet. Ultimately, that is our students get to change the world and make it better through the power of education and technology.”

Hardware and software

Following the Dahua DeepHub smart interactive whiteboard launched in 2022, Dahua introduced two new models for education this year: Lite Series (DHI-LPH65/75/86-ST420) and Pro Series (DHI-LPH65/75/86-ST470-P). Both series are available in sizes ranging from 65 to 86 inches and feature 4K displays. The Pro series offers extra features including 8-core high performance processing CPU, Type-C with 65W PD charging, optional plug-in camera and built-in 8 array microphone.

As for the software, the developers say that it promotes more effective teaching methods while enabling an interactive and engaging learning experience for students. The suite includes DeepHub Class, which offers various subject teaching tools; DeepHub Canvas, which realizes shape and handwriting recognition, as well as online image and video search; DeepHub Board, which gathers ideas with the help of its sticky notes, voting, images, videos and drawing capabilities; and DeepHub MDM, which provides management such as device status viewing, remote application installation, remote control and report exporting.

Teaching scenarios

With Dahua DeepHub whiteboard as its core, the Dahua DeepHub Smart Classroom Solution is designed for four typical digital education scenarios: Lecture, Seminar, Hybrid, and Sharing.

In lecture scenarios, teachers can prepare lessons at home or anywhere with the tools, including cloud storage. It also supports interactive games, customized teaching resources, one-click setup for various subject tools and widgets, 1,000-plus learning simulations, and files and objects demo via document camera.

For seminar scenarios, this solution enables collaborating across institutions on a free canvas using DeepHub Board. Each team member can contribute their ideas on the canvas, eliminating the limitations on distances and locations for seminars, group discussions, and meetings. It supports over 200 students and over 1,000 viewers at a time.

In hybrid scenarios, teachers can interact with online and in-person students, knowing their learning status in real time. Students can interact with the content shared by teachers through their own devices or remotely access their online courses.

For sharing scenarios, the recording software of Dahua DeepHub supports one-click content as for after-class studying. With configuration of classroom cameras and recording servers, it supports real-time tracking of teaching activities to provide students with immersive learning.

Dahua reports that it has been exploring the education vertical market for years and has provided various smart education solutions to over 150,000 schools. During the online event, representatives from Colegio Los Álamos in Spain and Monfort Youth Center in Malaysia shared their experiences. Dahua DeepHub has also integrated with well-known third-party platforms.