New AUCSO chair, vice chair

At the Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the Vice Chair, Oliver Curran, is becoming the Chair of AUCSO. He’s replacing the chair, Les Allan, who is stepping down after serving as Chair for two years, and before that vice chair for two years.

Les Allan is the head of safeguarding at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, which is hosting the 2023 annual Easter conference of the campus security managers’ body, next week.

A member of the AUCSO Executive Committee for some five years, Curran has worked in the security industry for nearly three decades. Working initially in contract security in the corporate sector, the last 15 years has seen him working as in-house security manager in the higher education sector at UCL (University College London). He was featured in the February 2022 print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Another Executive Board member Geoff Brown, Head of Campus Safety at the University of York, will become the new Vice Chair. After retiring from the police Geoff worked in Iraq for Heritage Energy Middle East, an oil company, as a security consultant, managing the logistics of local national and expat employees in search for new oil deposits.

Ollie Curran, pictured, said: “I am looking forward to stepping up to the position of Chair of AUCSO. I’ve worked in many sectors of the Security Industry, and the Higher Education sector is without doubt the most challenging but also the most rewarding. I’m extremely keen and honoured to be working so closely with so many dedicated Security professionals and many of our amazing external partners.

“With Geoff by my side and with the other dedicated members of the Executive Committee, I am sure we will continue the incredible work Les achieved whilst he was Chair and together, we will ensure AUCSO is fit for the future ahead.”

Ollie is also a board member of the UK security industry umbrella body, the Security Commonwealth.

Visit www.AUCSO.org. For the three-day conference line-up, including a dinner at Edinburgh Castle, click here.