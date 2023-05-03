New cameras for schools

Apex Network Solutions has fitted video surveillance to two Merseyside high schools that form part of the Wade Deacon Trust. One, the Wade Deacon High School, had an early era IP CCTV system, that faced rising maintenance costs, poor usability, and variable image quality.

Apex installed IDIS DirectIP products: three 32-channel 4K recorders and a mix of nearly 90 5 megapixel (MP) and 12MP infra-red domes, bullet (pictured), and fisheye cameras. The cameras are covering corridors, indoor communal areas, entrances, and building perimeters; and sports facilities which are vulnerable to vandalism out-of-hours. Apex engineers made the install during term time without any disruption to learning. The Trust’s Hillside High School in Bootle also needed to update its aging CCTV system, a harder install due to the school’s 1930s architecture, meaning a lack of ceiling voids for easy cable runs, long corridors, and a solid floor. The school also wanted to address gaps in camera coverage. There the installer fitted IDIS high-definition models, and to add new cameras in key locations. The expanded system now includes 70 high-definition internal and external domes and bullets and a 12MP fisheye, that effectively deliver the same as three or four fixed lens models.

Jonathan Lowe, Director of ICT and Operations at the Trust, said: “Despite some infrastructure challenges, Apex listened to our requirements and delivered full system upgrades on time without any major disruptions or delays. The new solutions have given us reliable, comprehensive CCTV coverage, and it’s proving easy to use to safeguard our school community.”