EU nearer to AI Act

The European Union has taken a step closer to ‘harmonised rules’ for artificial intelligence (AI) with proposals that would include a ban on AI for biometric surveillance, emotion recognition and predictive policing.

The European Parliament yesterday adopted its negotiating position on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act with 499 votes in favour, 28 against and 93 abstentions. Now come talks with EU member states on the final shape of the law. Generative AI systems such as ChatGPT would have to disclose that content was AI-generated, to tell apart deep-fake images from real; and rules would take a risk-based approach (for instance, AI systems used to influence voters in elections would be considered high-risk). Bans on intrusive and discriminatory uses of AI would include:

– “Real-time” remote biometric identification systems in publicly accessible spaces;

– “Post” remote biometric identification systems, with the only exception of law enforcement for the prosecution of serious crimes and only after judicial authorization;

– biometric categorisation systems using sensitive characteristics (gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship status, religion, political orientation);

– predictive policing based on profiling, location or past criminal behaviour, and;

– emotion recognition systems in law enforcement, border management, the workplace, and educational institutions; and

– untargetted scraping of facial images from the internet or CCTV footage to create facial recognition databases (violating human rights and right to privacy).

Co-rapporteur Brando Benifei (S&D, Italy) said: “While Big Tech companies are sounding the alarm over their own creations, Europe has gone ahead and proposed a concrete response to the risks AI is starting to pose. We want AI’s positive potential for creativity and productivity to be harnessed but we will also fight to protect our position and counter dangers to our democracies and freedoms during the negotiations with Council.”

Comments

Fran Rosch, CEO of cyber firm ForgeRock, says: “The European Union’s latest actions to approve the EU AI Act is a significant step forward in regulating AI. Guidance, transparency and clear consequences are required to ensure responsible use of any emerging technology. The proposed AI Act is designed to moderate how AI is used at a time when taking a more cautious approach could prevent unleashing a technology that could have severe consequences on society. As we continue to see further regulations emerge, the private sector must also take part in the effort and collaborate with public stakeholders to achieve more responsible AI worldwide.”