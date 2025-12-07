Facial recognition consultation

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

December 2025

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025
June 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2025
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Sunday, December 7, 2025
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Senior Fire Alarm Engineer / DE22, Darley Abbey, Derby
Security Installation Engineer / LS6, Headingley, City and Borough of Leeds
Fire Alarm Engineer – Small Works / Yorkshire
Commercial Maintenance Electrician / Blackburn
Commercial Plumber / North West
Project Manager / North West / East
Small Works Service Engineer / UK Wide
Senior Fire Project Manager / England
Milestone CCTV Commissioning Engineer / Wales
Security Project Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Government

Facial recognition consultation

by Mark Rowe

The UK Government has gone out to consultation for a legal framework for the use of facial recognition and biometrics by the police. The consultation runs to February 12.

 

In a foreword to the document, Home Office Crime and Policing Minister, Sarah Jones acknowledged ‘legitimate concerns about this powerful technology’. “There are questions we must address about the state’s powers to process its citizens’ biometric data, and about public confidence in the police to act proportionately. And we know some people have significant doubts about this.”

 

Expanded use

She described facial recognition as the biggest breakthrough for catching criminals since DNA matching. She said: “It has already helped take thousands of dangerous criminals off our streets and has huge potential to strengthen how the police keep us safe. We will expand its use so that forces can put more criminals behind bars and tackle crime in their communities.” And Lindsey Chiswick, National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for facial recognition, said: “Live facial recognition is already subject to strong safeguards and rigorous oversight, and policing remains committed to using it proportionately and responsibly. Public trust is vital, and we want to build on that by listening to people’s views. This consultation is an opportunity for the public to help shape how live facial recognition continues to be deployed, what protections matter most, and how policing can continue to use it in a way that reinforces confidence. ”

 

Proposed

What’s proposed is a ‘legal framework that sets out rules for the overt use of facial recognition by law enforcement’, and a standards body, giving oversight. The document sets out the three types of such recognition available to the police; processing live video footage of people passing a camera, compared against a specific watchlist of wanted people; retrospective use of facial recognition; and (in use by two unnamed police forces), ‘a mobile app which allows officers on the street to conduct an identity check against the custody image database’.

 

Comment

At the civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, Silkie Carlo said: “For our streets to be safer the government need to focus their resources on real criminals rather than spending public money turning the country into an open prison with surveillance of the general population. Facial recognition surveillance is out of control, with the police’s own records showing over seven million innocent people in England and Wales have been scanned by police facial recognition cameras in the past year alone.

“Live facial recognition could be the end of privacy as we know it. With the government now threatening to introduce mandatory ID cards with our facial biometrics on them too, we are hurtling towards an authoritarian surveillance state that would make Orwell roll in his grave.”

Photo by Mark Rowe: street art, Ghent, Belgium.

Related News

  • Government

    NAO on VAWG

    by Mark Rowe

    The Home Office (pictured) leads the government’s efforts to address violence against women and girls (VAWG), but to date these efforts have…

  • Government

    Respect Orders proposed

    by Mark Rowe

    Respect Orders are proposed by the Home Office; to give the police and local government powers to ban persistent offenders from town…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2025 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close