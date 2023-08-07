The UK Government has published the National Risk Register (NRR) as a public document of the most serious risks, man-made and from nature, facing the UK. Covered are some 89 risks, under nine ‘risk themes’, while some risks could be categorised under more than one theme. The nine are:

• Terrorism

• Cyber

• State threats

• Geographic and diplomatic

• Accidents and systems failures

• Natural and environmental hazards

• Human, animal and plant health

• Societal; and

• Conflict and instability.

The Cabinet Office in charge of government resilience pointed to its ‘whole of society’ approach to national resilience, as set out in recently published UK Government Resilience Framework and National Cyber Strategy. Also launched this spring was a UK-wide Emergency Alerts system, of messages to mobile phones such as in case of flood or similar threat to life.

The document offers a ‘reasonable worst-case scenario’ for each risk, or put another way the worst plausible manifestation of the risk. For example, a malicious cyber attack on a critical electricity system could lead to a total failure of the National Electricity Transmission System (NETS). Consumers without back-up generators would lose their mains electricity supply at once and without warning. “A nationwide loss of power would result in secondary impact across critical utilities networks (including mobile and internet telecommunications, water, sewage, fuel and gas). This would cause significant and widespread disruption to public services provisions, businesses and households, as well as loss of life.” Restoration could take up to seven days.

Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden launched the Register on a visit to Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool, hosted by energy firm SSE. Mr Dowden said: “This is the most comprehensive risk assessment we’ve ever published, so that government and our partners can put robust plans in place and be ready for anything. One of those rising risks is energy security. We’ve installed the first turbine at the future world’s largest offshore wind farm, which will provide secure, low-cost and clean energy for the British people – enabling us to stand up to Putin’s energy ransom.”

For the business body Resilience First, its Chair and Board Director, Rick Cudworth welcomed the register, describing it as a vital resource to improving the UK’s resilience. “Providing invaluable information, this document gives us the power to invest, prepare, and respond more effectively. With more detail than previously, and specific scenarios, assumptions and response capabilities set out, we encourage organisations and resilience professionals to use it to stress test and strengthen their own resilience as we all move forwards together.”

You can download the document at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-risk-register-2023.

Photo by Mark Rowe; Dungeness nuclear power station, Kent coast.