Neighbourhood guide for refugees

A ‘Keeping safe in your neighbourhood’ publication is available for volunteers who are welcoming refugees to the UK and helping them settle and integrate once they arrive.

A publication, jointly developed by the Community Sponsorship Team at the Home Office and the police company Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI), gives tips and advice around how refugees can keep themselves, their homes and their belongings safe.

The publication is one of a number provided by the charity Reset as part of a welcome pack, designed to be shared with the refugees supported through community sponsorship upon their arrival in the community and supplementing the ‘Welcome to the UK’ booklet that is provided during the arrival process.

The publication is available to download for free in English and Arabic.

Michael Brooke, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at PCPI said: “We were delighted to provide assistance to help the Home Office and Reset with the Community Sponsorship process. The guide is not designed to be an exhaustive guide, but it does cover a broad range of subjects and contains up-to-date crime prevention advice to assist as displaced families settle into life in the UK.”