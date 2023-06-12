State of Policing report points to ‘failings’

Public trust in the police is hanging by a thread, and the police have ‘clear and systemic failings’, according to an official report.

According to the the State of Policing 2022 report, forces are failing to get the basics right in investigation and responding to the public, and they need to concentrate on effective neighbourhood policing.

Efficiency needs to become more of a priority, the report states. It admits: “But, in the absence of competitive pressures commonly felt by private sector businesses, perhaps the police aren’t always as motivated as they should be when it comes to improving their efficiency.”

The report notes a police focus on ‘threat, harm and risk’. It says: “This has led to police officers and staff focusing a significant amount of their time on a small proportion of the population who are most vulnerable. This is both admirable and understandable; it is undeniable that substantial policing effort should be directed towards those who need it most. However, the balance of this has at times and in some forces gone too far.”

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke, a former Merseyside chief constable, said: “I was a police officer for 36 years before I took this job. I am in no doubt of the dedication, bravery and commitment of the vast majority of police officers and staff. But there are clear and systemic failings throughout the police service in England and Wales and, thanks to a series of dreadful scandals, public trust in the police is hanging by a thread.

“I am calling for substantial reform to give the inspectors of constabulary more power to ensure we are able to do everything necessary to help police forces improve. Over the years, we have repeatedly called for change. There are only so many times we can say the same thing in different words – it is now time for the Government to bring in new legislation to strengthen our recommendations.

“Change needs to start at the top. Chief constables and police and crime commissioners need to do more to make sure their forces are efficient and to get a grip on their priorities. The police are not there to be the first port of call for people in mental health crisis or to uphold social justice. They are there to uphold the law.

“Forces need to show professionalism, get the basics right when it comes to investigating crime, and respond properly when someone dials 999. This is what matters most to the communities they serve and this is the way forward for the police to regain the public’s trust. The fundamental principle of policing by consent, upon which our police service is built, is at risk – and it is past time to act.”

Ypu can view the 66-page document at https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/.

Comments

Wiltshire Chief Constable Catherine Roper said: “I absolutely agree with the report that rebuilding public trust and confidence is critical to ensuring effective policing and it must be a priority.

“I also agree that further investment in neighbourhood policing is essential.

“Within the first few months of taking up the role of Chief Constable, I established three key priority areas for operational delivery: Safer Public Spaces, Violence and Burglary.

“These priority areas respond directly to the concerns of our communities and are to ensure people feel safe both inside and outside of their homes. They are also key features of the Police and Crime Plan as set out by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon.

“My ambition, above all else, is Keeping Wiltshire Safe.”

The NPCC (National Police Chiefs’ Council) Chair, Chief constable Gavin Stephens, said: “The latest State of Policing report once again highlights the range of challenges in meeting the needs of communities across the UK, and the dedication of officers, staff and volunteers to serve the public across the nations.

“However, it also notes policing must continue to do more to earn back the trust and confidence of the public, which we know has been eroded over recent years. To do so we remain focused on preventing crime and disorder, listening to communities concerns so that we can focus on the issues that matter most to them, and providing consistently high quality services in responding to emergencies, investigating crime and keeping people safe.

“We are also very determined to ensure the highest standards of professional behaviour, acting in the public interest to maintain the vital support of communities so we can police by consent. I am committed to ensuring that the NPCC works alongside our partners, to secure the right level of investment in policing and bring about meaningful change.

“The report also rightly recognises the pressure on the criminal justice system and mental health services and the serious impact this has for society in accessing the justice and care. Alongside our partners, we will look closely at HMICFRS’s report, and consult more widely on the views and recommendations that have been set out in relation to policing.”

Meanwhile, after a review by the College of Policing, the NPCC requested all forces attend all home burglaries. The Wiltshire force joined the national pledge to commit to this and reports that it’s are attending all domestic burglaries.