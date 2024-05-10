Welsh SOC service

CymruSOC (Security Operations Centre) is launching officially today, to cover Welsh local authorities and fire and rescue services in Wales from cyber-attacks.

Led by the Welsh Government, with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, CymruSOC (Security Operations Centre) will be managed by Cardiff-based firm, Socura. Wales’ First Minister, Vaughan Gething said: “The challenges people across Wales have faced in recent years due to the pandemic have shown the importance of digital in our lives. It has become central to the way we learn, work, access public services and do business. However, our reliance on digital, has also led to a stark increase in the risk of cyber-attacks which are becoming ever more common and sophisticated.

“CymruSOC is a first of its kind solution with social partnership at its heart – ensuring we take a ‘defend as one’ approach. It’s a vital part of our Cyber Action Plan for Wales, which – one year since its launch – is making good progress to protect public services and strengthen cyber resilience and preparedness.”

The Socura SOC will monitor for potential threats such as phishing and ransomware from its 24/7 remote SOC. With the UK-wide official National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), CymruSOC will share threat intelligence. CymruSOC is scheduled to run for three years, and Socura is on-boarding the first member bodies. Some

18 of Wales’ 22 local authorities are signed up to use CymruSOC. The other four are using their own SOC service.

A case study of the cyber attack on Humberside Fire & Rescue Service was in the April print edition of Professional Security Magazine. Numerous councils and schools are hit by cyber attack; for the experience of Gloucester City Council, see their report on the Local Government Association website.

For a ‘Cyber action plan for Wales’, see gov.wales.

What they say

CEO of Socura, Andy Kays said: “The CymruSOC is a fantastic initiative, and we feel honoured to play a role in keeping Wales secure. By sharing a SOC, and threat intel, across all Welsh local authorities, even the smallest Welsh town will now have the expertise and defences of a large modern enterprise organisation.

“People rely on their local council at every stage of their life. It’s where they register a birth, apply for schools, housing, and marriage licences, which makes them a prized target for financially motivated cybercriminal groups as well as nation state actors seeking to cause disruption to critical infrastructure. It is our job to ensure that these critical services remain unaffected by cybercriminals’ attempts to steal data and cause disruption.”

And Leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, Councillor Geraint Thomas said: “The close collaboration between our Council and Welsh Government has been a key factor in the success of this project. Merthyr Tydfil’s approach to cyber security has always been innovative so I’m really pleased that as the contracting authority, we continue to lead this work on behalf of the CymruSOC member bodies, and other Welsh Public Sector bodies that wish to utilise the CymruSOC going forward.

“It provides some reassurance to the population of Wales that if they use their Local Authority for any kind of service, then CymruSOC will provide additional support and protection to enhance existing cyber security controls.”